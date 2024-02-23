Mega Trends in 2040: Transformative Trends Set to Reshape the World

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mega Trends in 2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mega Trends 2040 renders a futuristic and comprehensive analysis of the transformative, global forces that define the future world, with their far-reaching impact on businesses, economics, cultures, and personal lives. As we look to 2040, we see 23 transformational themes emerging from the universe of 5 Mega Trends which will help the forward thinking organizations to create a constant pipeline of growth opportunities and be in a position to curate the future.

The study includes 23 Mega Trends that will influence and shape future markets with 70 sub-trends that represent shifts and levers likely to accelerate the pace of change. A set of impactful and diverse trend signals illustrating quantifiable opportunities, across Social Evolutions, Business Model Transformations, Economic & Political Shifts, Environmental Priorities, and Technological Advancements are provided.

The study allows an understanding of core trends which will drive growth opportunities and illustrates a suite of mechanisms that translate trends into optimal growth potential acting as innovation fuel to drive new ideation and support existing initiatives.

In order to thrive, companies must be prepared to adapt to evolutions and dynamics in the market. Proper actions and developments must be planned now to avoid any future consequences and prepare for the new world of constant change.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Dashboard

Transformational Scenarios in 2040

Strategic Context

Social Evolution

Education & Skilling Evolution - Lifelong Learning

Education & Skilling Evolution - Adaptive Education

Emerging Demographic Patterns - Accelerated Migratory Flows

Emerging Demographic Patterns - Global Birthrate Decline

Emerging Demographic Patterns - Gen Z in 2040

Emerging Demographic Patterns - Generation Alpha as the Next Consumer

Emerging Demographic Patterns - Demographic Diversification

Expanding Humanistic Economies - Creative Economy

Expanding Humanistic Economies - Caring Economy

Redefining Humanity - Reverse Aging

Redefining Humanity - Disease-free Societies

Redefining Humanity - Cyborgism/Transhumanism

Redefining Humanity - Self-defined Spirituality

Virtual Identities - Self-multiplicity

Virtual Identities - Bifurcation of the Virtual Fashion Industry

Virtual Societies - Virtual Tribalism

Virtual Societies - Surveillance Societies

Virtual Societies - Social Economy Revolution

Mega Trend - Technology Advancements

Advanced Computing & Communication - Integrated Quantum Systems

Advanced Computing & Communication - Zettascale Supercomputing

Advanced Computing & Communication - BCIs

Advanced Computing & Communication - AGI

Advanced Computing & Communication - Ubiquitous Sensorization & Sensor Fusion

Advanced Computing & Communication - Cyber Arms Race

Advanced Materials - 4D Materials & Programmable Matter

Advanced Materials - Biopolymers

Asset Autonomy - Connected Robotic Communities

Asset Autonomy - Autonomous Mobility

Augmented Experiences - Total Sensory Immersion

Augmented Experiences - Mixed Reality

Biotechnical Intervention - Synthetic Biology & Artificial DNA

Biotechnical Intervention - Gene Editing & Designer Genetics

Biotechnical Intervention - Diversification of Protein Sources

Biotechnical Intervention - Improved Food Yield

Mega Trend - Environmental Priorities

Eco-transparency - Radical Reporting

Eco-transparency - Consumer Sustainability Mindset

Emerging Carbon Economy - Carbon Negativity

Emerging Carbon Economy - Carbon Marketplaces

Fragility vs Resilience - Biodiversity Collapse

Fragility vs Resilience - Resource Scarcity

Limitless Energy - Quest for Nuclear Fusion

Limitless Energy - 100% Clean Energy

Limitless Energy - Hydrogen Economy

Limitless Energy - Energy Transition (Electrification)

Space Commoditization: The Endless Frontier - Extraterrestrial Mining

Space Commoditization: The Endless Frontier - Space Tourism/Colonization

Economic & Political Shifts

Cyberpolitical Systems - Virtual Warfare

Cyberpolitical Systems - Virtual Citizenship

Data-enabled World - Data Prosumption

Data-enabled World - Data Litigation

Distributed Governance - Individualist Politics

Distributed Governance - Global Cities

Distributed Governance - Disinformation & Trustless Societies

Next Growth Centers - Africa as a Central Economic Battleground

Next Growth Centers - Asian Tilt

Rethinking Economic Fundamentals - Rise in Growth Skepticism

Rethinking Economic Fundamentals - Asymmetrical Productivity to Population Growth

Rethinking Economic Fundamentals - Localization/Globalization 2.0

Rethinking Economic Fundamentals - Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Rethinking Economic Fundamentals-Digital Currencies

Business Model Transformations

Increasingly Connected Consumption - Invisible Commerce

Increasingly Connected Consumption - XaaS

Increasingly Connected Consumption - Personalization

Increasingly Connected Consumption - Sharing Economy

Reimagining Value Networks - Value Chain Compression

Reimagining Value Networks - Prosumption Economy

Reimagining Value Networks - Circular Value Chain/Reverse Value Chain

Reimagining Value Networks - Strategic Redundancy

Reimagining Value Networks - Modular/Flexible and Nano Batch Manufacturing

Reimagining Value Networks - Platformization



