Mega Trends in 2040: Transformative Trends Set to Reshape the World

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mega Trends in 2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mega Trends 2040 renders a futuristic and comprehensive analysis of the transformative, global forces that define the future world, with their far-reaching impact on businesses, economics, cultures, and personal lives. As we look to 2040, we see 23 transformational themes emerging from the universe of 5 Mega Trends which will help the forward thinking organizations to create a constant pipeline of growth opportunities and be in a position to curate the future.
The study includes 23 Mega Trends that will influence and shape future markets with 70 sub-trends that represent shifts and levers likely to accelerate the pace of change. A set of impactful and diverse trend signals illustrating quantifiable opportunities, across Social Evolutions, Business Model Transformations, Economic & Political Shifts, Environmental Priorities, and Technological Advancements are provided.
The study allows an understanding of core trends which will drive growth opportunities and illustrates a suite of mechanisms that translate trends into optimal growth potential acting as innovation fuel to drive new ideation and support existing initiatives.
In order to thrive, companies must be prepared to adapt to evolutions and dynamics in the market. Proper actions and developments must be planned now to avoid any future consequences and prepare for the new world of constant change.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Dashboard
- Transformational Scenarios in 2040
Strategic Context
- Social Evolution
- Education & Skilling Evolution - Lifelong Learning
- Education & Skilling Evolution - Adaptive Education
- Emerging Demographic Patterns - Accelerated Migratory Flows
- Emerging Demographic Patterns - Global Birthrate Decline
- Emerging Demographic Patterns - Gen Z in 2040
- Emerging Demographic Patterns - Generation Alpha as the Next Consumer
- Emerging Demographic Patterns - Demographic Diversification
- Expanding Humanistic Economies - Creative Economy
- Expanding Humanistic Economies - Caring Economy
- Redefining Humanity - Reverse Aging
- Redefining Humanity - Disease-free Societies
- Redefining Humanity - Cyborgism/Transhumanism
- Redefining Humanity - Self-defined Spirituality
- Virtual Identities - Self-multiplicity
- Virtual Identities - Bifurcation of the Virtual Fashion Industry
- Virtual Societies - Virtual Tribalism
- Virtual Societies - Surveillance Societies
- Virtual Societies - Social Economy Revolution
- Mega Trend - Technology Advancements
- Advanced Computing & Communication - Integrated Quantum Systems
- Advanced Computing & Communication - Zettascale Supercomputing
- Advanced Computing & Communication - BCIs
- Advanced Computing & Communication - AGI
- Advanced Computing & Communication - Ubiquitous Sensorization & Sensor Fusion
- Advanced Computing & Communication - Cyber Arms Race
- Advanced Materials - 4D Materials & Programmable Matter
- Advanced Materials - Biopolymers
- Asset Autonomy - Connected Robotic Communities
- Asset Autonomy - Autonomous Mobility
- Augmented Experiences - Total Sensory Immersion
- Augmented Experiences - Mixed Reality
- Biotechnical Intervention - Synthetic Biology & Artificial DNA
- Biotechnical Intervention - Gene Editing & Designer Genetics
- Biotechnical Intervention - Diversification of Protein Sources
- Biotechnical Intervention - Improved Food Yield
- Mega Trend - Environmental Priorities
- Eco-transparency - Radical Reporting
- Eco-transparency - Consumer Sustainability Mindset
- Emerging Carbon Economy - Carbon Negativity
- Emerging Carbon Economy - Carbon Marketplaces
- Fragility vs Resilience - Biodiversity Collapse
- Fragility vs Resilience - Resource Scarcity
- Limitless Energy - Quest for Nuclear Fusion
- Limitless Energy - 100% Clean Energy
- Limitless Energy - Hydrogen Economy
- Limitless Energy - Energy Transition (Electrification)
- Space Commoditization: The Endless Frontier - Extraterrestrial Mining
- Space Commoditization: The Endless Frontier - Space Tourism/Colonization
- Economic & Political Shifts
- Cyberpolitical Systems - Virtual Warfare
- Cyberpolitical Systems - Virtual Citizenship
- Data-enabled World - Data Prosumption
- Data-enabled World - Data Litigation
- Distributed Governance - Individualist Politics
- Distributed Governance - Global Cities
- Distributed Governance - Disinformation & Trustless Societies
- Next Growth Centers - Africa as a Central Economic Battleground
- Next Growth Centers - Asian Tilt
- Rethinking Economic Fundamentals - Rise in Growth Skepticism
- Rethinking Economic Fundamentals - Asymmetrical Productivity to Population Growth
- Rethinking Economic Fundamentals - Localization/Globalization 2.0
- Rethinking Economic Fundamentals - Universal Basic Income (UBI)
- Rethinking Economic Fundamentals-Digital Currencies
- Business Model Transformations
- Increasingly Connected Consumption - Invisible Commerce
- Increasingly Connected Consumption - XaaS
- Increasingly Connected Consumption - Personalization
- Increasingly Connected Consumption - Sharing Economy
- Reimagining Value Networks - Value Chain Compression
- Reimagining Value Networks - Prosumption Economy
- Reimagining Value Networks - Circular Value Chain/Reverse Value Chain
- Reimagining Value Networks - Strategic Redundancy
- Reimagining Value Networks - Modular/Flexible and Nano Batch Manufacturing
- Reimagining Value Networks - Platformization
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm6yk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.