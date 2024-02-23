Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) in the Medical Industry: Global Market Expected to Surge to USD 7.2 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) in Global Medical Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) in the Medical Market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion in 2028, rising at a CAGR of 8.50%.
The products covered in this report include sensors (pressure, inertial, optical, magnetic, temperature and other sensors), drug delivery systems (inhalers/nebulizers, microneedles and micropumps), and microfluidic and lab-on-a-chip (LOC) devices (clinical in vitro diagnostic, point-of-care, medical research and analytical devices).
Of these, microfluidic and LOC devices account for the largest segment of the MEMS device market. In terms of microfluidic devices, the key potential lies in developing cartridges that are highly sensitive, multichannel and multiplexing systems.
The market is also segmented by application, which in this report includes pharmaceutical and life sciences research (high throughput, cellular analysis, genomics, proteomics and others), in vitro diagnostics (molecular diagnostics, immunology, biochemistry and others), and home healthcare and medical devices (diagnosis and patient monitoring, and surgical and medical equipment).
Application areas that hold immense potential for future growth include drug delivery devices, devices for medical research (especially genomics, cellular analysis and high throughput), cardiology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, in vitro diagnostics and tissue regeneration.
Drug delivery systems (DDS) based on organic, inorganic and hybrid nanoparticles are being developed as drug carriers for active targeting, especially in chemotherapy. The newest generation of DDS are designed with qualities such stability, toxicity, prolonged delivery, precise site targeting, higher permeability, increased solubility and reduced particle sizes. Compared to traditional dosage forms, they can greatly enhance the medicinal agent's performance.
MEMS technology creates miniature drug delivery systems using polymers, micropumps, sensors, microvalves, reservoirs, actuators and high-performance computers, among other materials like silicon, glass, metals, and nitrides. However, because there are not enough refilling techniques, they would need frequent replacement procedures, making them less appropriate for long-term use. Furthermore, microvalves are used to regulate the rate of fluid flow, seal, and turning the delivery device on and off.
The Report Includes
- 56 data tables and 28 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) in the medical industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue forecast for MEMS devices in global medical markets, and a corresponding market share analysis based on product, application and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies and future prospects
- Discussion of sustainability trends and ESG trends in the global market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies
- Review of patents on MEMS devices in the medical industry
- An analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding.
- Competitive intelligence related to leading companies, their global rankings, recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and product portfolios
- Profiles of the leading market players, including TE Connectivity, Honeywell International Inc., STMicroelectronics, Teledyne Dalsa, and Silex Microsystems
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|122
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$7.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Technology Evolution and Advantages
- MEMS Devices and Applications for the Medical Market
- Regulatory Environment
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Widening Range of Applications
- Increasing Use of MEMS Devices in Healthcare
- Advances in Technology
- Rising Prevalences of Infectious and Chronic Diseases
- Market Restraints
- Lengthy and Expensive Product Development Cycles
- Lack of a Standardized Fabrication Process for MEMS
- Substituting Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) for MEMS
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Government Investment in Healthcare
- R&D of MEMS Devices for Medical Purposes
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product
- MEMS Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Optical Sensors
- Inertial Sensors
- Other Sensors
- Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip
- Clinical In vitro Diagnostics
- Analytical In vitro Diagnostics
- Point-Of-Care In vitro Diagnostics
- Medical Research
- Drug Delivery Devices
- Micropumps
- Microneedles
- Inhalers/Nebulizers
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Home Healthcare Market
- Pharmaceutical/Life Sciences Research Market
- High-Throughput Screening
- Genomics
- Cellular Analysis
- Proteomics
- Other Research Applications
- In-vitro Diagnostics Market
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Immunology
- Biochemistry
- Other In vitro Diagnostic Applications
- Medical Devices
- Diagnosis and Patient Monitoring
- Surgical and Medical Equipment
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 ESG Development
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies
- Emerging Trends
- Miniaturization
- MEMS Mirrors
- Devices
- MEMS-based Piezoelectric Microphones
- Nanomaterials in MEMS
- MEMS Technology
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- All Sensors Corp.
- Analog Devices
- Honeywell International
- Integrated Sensing Systems
- Knowles Electronics
- Memscap
- Silex Microsystems
- STMicroelectronics
- TE Connectivity
- Teledyne Dalsa
- Texas Instruments
