Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liability Insurance Carriers Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The liability insurance carrier market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $290.76 billion in 2023 to $307.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. During the historic period, growth was primarily fueled by factors such as the availability of lifetime coverage, tax benefits associated with the insurance, financial stability during economic downturns, the appeal of a conservative investment option, and the inclusion of legacy and estate planning benefits.



The liability insurance carrier market size is expected to see strongly grown in the next few years. It will grow to $393.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Anticipated growth in the forecast period is driven by the increasing levels of financial literacy, changing consumer preferences, incentives focused on health and wellness, considerations regarding wealth transfer and estate planning, and the introduction of innovative insurance products. Key trends expected in this period encompass the customization of policies to meet specific needs, the integration of innovative features within products, evolving customer expectations, emphasis on wealth transfer and estate planning, and the integration of technology in the underwriting process.



Rising medical inflation stands as a driving force behind the liability insurance carriers market. This inflation, marked by escalating medical costs due to shifting medical trends, renders medical care financially burdensome for individuals and small businesses in scenarios involving third-party accidents or damage. Liability insurance proves beneficial in covering these costs, forming a fundamental coverage provision. In 2022, reports by the Kaiser Family Foundation highlighted a 7.7% increase in medical product and service costs compared to 2021, with medical care costs rising by 5%. A survey conducted by Willis Towers Watson revealed a global medical cost growth surge from 8.2% in 2021 to 8.8% in 2022, projecting an anticipated 10% rise in 2023. Consequently, escalating medical inflation drives the liability insurance carriers' market.



The surge in international and cross-border trade acts as a significant catalyst propelling the liability insurance carriers market. This trade involves economic exchanges across national borders and requires risk mitigation, a role fulfilled by liability insurance carriers. They provide coverage against legal liabilities, offering financial protection for businesses engaged in global transactions. In 2021, global trade reached a historic high of $28.5 trillion, signifying a 25% surge from 2020 and a 13% increase compared to pre-COVID-19 levels. Cross-border trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland in 2022 amounted to €10.2 billion ($12.39 billion), up from €7.8 billion ($9.48 billion) in 2021. Consequently, the expansion of international trade significantly drives the liability insurance carriers market. Key players in the liability insurance carriers' domain leverage advanced technology solutions to streamline operations and fortify their market presence. For instance, CorVel Corporation introduced the CogencyIQSM workers' liability and claim management platform in December 2021. This solution integrates artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to offer insights into worker's claim data and liability insurance guidance, streamlining processes.



Major companies in this sector provide specialized insurance products tailored to bridge gaps in general liability and umbrella policies. These unique offerings are designed to address specific and often unconventional risks within particular industries or niches. Hub International Limited launched Violent Acts Liability Insurance in November 2023, addressing liability risks stemming from malicious violence in business operations. Underwritten by Lloyd's of London, this coverage extends up to $25 million limits, encompassing third-party liability for mental anguish and the impact on bystanders or victims' families. It includes coverage for loss of revenue, pollution clean-up, and access prevention, along with a crisis fund for immediate costs and impacts.



In December 2022, World Insurance Associates, a United States-based insurance provider, successfully acquired DG & M Insurance Agency for an undisclosed sum. This strategic acquisition enhances the range of products offered by the company and strengthens its ability to cater to its client base. DG & M Agency, also based in the US, is recognized for its provision of high-quality insurance products and services.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

American International Group Inc.

Allianz SE

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

CNA Financial Corporation

Chubb Corp.

IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited

Liberty General Insurance Limited

the Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

the Travelers Indemnity Company

Zurich American Insurance Company

Hiscox Ltd.

Berkshire hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

Great American Insurance Group

Progressive Commercial

Thimble Insurance

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Markel Corporation

Munich Re Group

Westfield Insurance Company

QBE Insurance Group Limited

COUNTRY Financial

Acuity a Mutual Insurance Co.

Erie Insurance Group

the Hanover Insurance Group

the Cincinnati Insurance Company

the Main Street America Group

the United States Liability Insurance Group

the Zenith Insurance Company

Tokio Marine America Insurance Company

Tower Group Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sg7e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.