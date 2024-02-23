Global Mobile Medical Imaging Market Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2024: Portable Scanners Improve Access for Remote and Immobile Patients and Enable Faster Disease Diagnosis

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Medical Imaging Market Trends and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study will provide the trends, challenges, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities for mobile medical imaging systems in different clinical settings, including at-home medical imaging and remote diagnosis.
The report focuses on mobile imaging equipment for POC settings, enabling bedside imaging and remote diagnosis (excluding conventional, trailer-mounted mobile imaging equipment that users must transport to different locations). The geographic scope comprises North America, Europe, APAC, and the rest of the world (RoW).
There is a growing demand for mobile imaging equipment in low and middle-income countries due to the limited financial resources to procure, operate, and maintain expensive medical imaging equipment. Other challenges include irregular power supply, poor network connectivity, inadequate site infrastructure, and delays because of the geographical distance from original equipment manufacturers.
In addition, telemedicine and remote monitoring have experienced rapid adoption in Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets (e.g., China, Korea, Japan, India, and Australia), especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, as they have been an effective medium for delivering healthcare services globally, especially in rural areas.
Some challenges with mobile imaging include low diagnostic quality compared to conventional medical imaging systems. However, healthcare professionals can use mobile imaging solutions in clinical applications where high-resolution images are not required and as a supplement to traditional medical imaging equipment to free up the latter for when high-resolution images are required.
Cybersecurity is another challenge, as mobile imaging systems often handle personal health information. Regulations on patient data privacy and data sharing may slow the adoption of point-of-care (POC) imaging equipment.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Mobile and Portable Imaging Equipment for Remote Diagnosis and In-home Imaging Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - MRI Scanning for Alzheimer's Disease Treatment and to Guide Prostate Interventions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Integration of AI Capabilities in Portable X-ray and POCUS
This global study analyzes four main types of mobile imaging systems:
- Mobile ultrasound scanners
- Mobile CT scanners
- Mobile X-ray scanners
- Mobile MRI scanners
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Imaging Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Limitations of Traditional Medical Imaging Systems
- Benefits of Mobile Imaging Systems
- Trends Influencing Adoption of Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment
- Challenges Facing Mobile Imaging Solutions Companies
- Mobile Ultrasound Scanners
- Benefits of Mobile Ultrasound Scanners
- Clinical Applications of Mobile Ultrasound Scanners
- Mobile CT Scanners
- Benefits of Mobile CT Scanners
- Clinical Applications of Mobile CT Scanners
- Mobile MRI Scanners
- Benefits of Mobile MRI Scanners
- Clinical Applications of Mobile MRI Scanners
- Mobile X-ray Scanners
- Benefits of Mobile X-ray Scanners
- Clinical Applications of Mobile X-ray Scanners
- Mobile Medical Imaging - Ultrasound Competitive Landscape
- Mobile Medical Imaging - X-ray Competitive Landscape
- Mobile Medical Imaging - CT Competitive Landscape
- Mobile Medical Imaging - MRI Competitive Landscape
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
