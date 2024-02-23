Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud for 2024: Analysis of Primary Data from Cloud Vendors, Service Providers, and Buyers

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Cloud, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This annual report synthesizes the analysis of primary data from cloud vendors, service providers, and buyers to determine the 10 most influential growth opportunities in 2024.

In the cloud market, as well as in most other technology markets, 2024 will be all about artificial intelligence (AI). Businesses across industries are scrambling to determine how they can leverage AI - and, particularly, generative AI - to meet their business goals. Public cloud providers are at the forefront of the effort to accelerate AI adoption among their customers, by developing foundational models and user-friendly toolsets.

Also driving cloud market growth in 2024 will be integrated platforms to secure workloads and data more efficiently, and sophisticated edge-to-cloud platforms to support hybrid cloud workloads, including the Internet of Things.

These include enhanced opportunities for ongoing trends - such as security, edge computing, hybrid multi-cloud platforms, app modernization, industry clouds, and managed services. It also addresses fresh opportunities in less mature technologies and go-to-market strategies, including generative AI, data storage clouds, developer platforms, and partner programs.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Services in the Public Cloud

Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Security

Growth Opportunity 3: Edge Compute

Growth Opportunity 4: Partner Programs

Growth Opportunity 5: Hybrid and Multicloud Management Platforms

Growth Opportunity 6: Low-code Application Development Platforms

Growth Opportunity 7: App Modernization

Growth Opportunity 8: Data Storage Clouds

Growth Opportunity 9: Industry Clouds

Growth Opportunity 10: Managed Cloud Services

