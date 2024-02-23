Russia Gift Card Market Projected to Reach US$10.2 Billion by 2027 - Reveals Q2 2023 Market Intelligence Report

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest comprehensive market intelligence report indicates a robust growth trajectory for the Russian gift card industry, set to expand by 7.3% annually to achieve a market volume of US$7.6 billion in 2023. The sector has demonstrated a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2018 to 2022. Advancements in ecommerce, heightened adoption for remote employee incentives, a surge in digital gifting, and strategic initiatives by the government, hospitality, and travel sectors are pivotal factors propelling this ascent.







The forecast period up to 2027 looks promising, with expectations for the gift card market in Russia to sustain a CAGR of 7.8%. Market valuations are anticipated to escalate from US$7.1 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$10.2 billion by 2027. Such growth is reflective of a wider embracement of the digital pivot within retail and corporate segments and a clearer consumer preference for the convenience and flexibility that gift cards offer.

This recent analysis presents a data-centric exploration of over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) for the Russian gift card market, offering an extensive overview of current market conditions and forecasts. Detailed segments are evaluated, providing a nuanced understanding that spans retail categories and consumer behavior insights.

The carefully structured investigation provides stakeholders with a comprehensive toolkit, enabling market-specific strategies that capitalize on the identified growth segments. Insights into consumer attitudes and behaviors underscore the potential for optimized investment returns, particularly in light of the current upward trend in gift card spending within both the retail and corporate realms.

The report's extensive market dynamics analysis is a critical resource for businesses looking to harness the power of gift cards as a strategic growth enabler in the Russian market. By elucidating essential indicators such as the number of cards in circulation and the dynamics of sales uplift, the publication stands as a testament to the market's future potential and strategic importance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Russia Total Gift Spend Analyzer

3 Russia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

5 Russia Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6 Russia Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

7 Russia Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

8 Russia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

10 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11 Russia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

12 Russia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

13 Russia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

14 Russia Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Russia

Companies Mentioned

Magnit OAO

X5 Retail Group NV

Auchan Group SA

Dixy Group OAO

Lenta OOO

M Video OAO

DNS Group

