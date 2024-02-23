Soldier Systems Market Set to Reach US$15 Billion Globally by 2030 with High CAGR in Vision and Personal Protection Segments

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soldier Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive industry analysis underscores a trajectory of progressive growth for the global Soldier Systems market, tagged to eclipse the US$15 billion mark by the year 2030. In an era empowered by technological advancements and strategic defense priorities, this sector is witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030, attributed to significant investments in Personal Protection and Vision systems across the worldwide defense landscape.

The U.S. Spearheads Market Valuation, with China Exhibiting Robust Growth Prospects

Within this evolving market, the United States holds a dominant position, boasting an estimated valuation of US$3.7 billion as of 2022. However, not far behind is the world’s second-largest economy, China, where an expected 6.9% CAGR will propel their market size to an impressive US$2 billion by 2030. Other markets showing notable growth include Japan and Canada, both set for stable advancement. Germany, within the European context, showcases a promising CAGR of approximately 4.5% over the same period.

Segment Spotlight: Personal Protection and Vision Systems in High Demand

Emerging market segments such as Personal Protection are anticipated to realize a 3.4% CAGR, potentially reaching US$3.5 billion at the close of the forecast tenure. Similarly, the Vision segment is estimated to advance at a parallel 5.1% CAGR, signaling a significant upswing in night vision and targeting technologies crucial for modern battlefield dynamics.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the market's dynamics, with a special focus on the intricate global economic climate and a precise analysis of market sentiment. In addition, a profound look is taken at the general competitive landscape, detailing market presence across geographies and noting the strategic market shares of key players.

Economic Indicators: Challenges and Technological Opportunities

An overview of the global economic outlook suggests recovery and growth, with influential regions overcoming past economic hurdles. Notably, the easing of headline inflation in the Euro area is likely to stimulate economic activity, while China gears up for a resurgence post-pandemic policy shifts.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Military & Defense Spending Spurs Opportunities for Soldier Systems

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Spending on Soldier Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023 (In US$ Billion)

Driving Growth Momentum in the Soldier Systems Market, Military Wearable Technology Hits Mainstream

The Growing World of Human Augmentation Drives Demand Opportunity for Military Exoskeleton

The Growing Knowledge Base Surrounding Human Augmentation Provides a Nurturing Environment for the Evolution of Exoskeletons: Global Human Augmentation Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 & 2027

Here's How Armies Worldwide Are Looking to Better Protect Their Combat Troops

Nanotechnology Use in Soldier Systems Gains Momentum

AI Emerges to Revolutionize Soldiers Systems

New Technologies Revolutionize Vision Systems for Soldiers

Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMR) Continues to Witness Steady Demand

Technology Innovation & Focus on Reducing Costs of Military Training Drive the Value of Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES)

