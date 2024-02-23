Mikra PROTECT Immune Support Gummy Now Shipping

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to report that its immune support product, PROTECT, is now available for sale at wearemikra.com. Introduced by its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra"), these immune support gummies continue Lifeist's commitment to offering natural, science-backed solutions to its valued customers. PROTECT is available for order directly at http://wearemikra.com/products/protect today.

"PROTECT is another example of our commitment to introducing science-backed natural solutions to everyday concerns. It combines the antioxidant power of Aronia berries with the immune support of zinc and key vitamins, delivering them all with the on-the-go convenience of a tasty gummy," said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “Following positive feedback from loyal early adopters of Mikra products, we are pleased to offer PROTECT for retail sale to everyone, now shipping from wearemikra.com."

PROTECT comes in a delicious gummy form factor that combines the antioxidant power of Aronia berries1 with the reliable immune support functions of zinc and vitamin C2, complemented by vitamins D and K.



A comprehensive U.S. clinical review underscored the benefits of Aronia berries as follows:

As documented in previous studies, Aronia berries show potent inhibitory activity toward various types of infections, which have been attributed to their potent antioxidant components.1

Furthermore, a Swiss clinical review concluded the following:

These trials document that adequate intakes of vitamin C and zinc ameliorate symptoms and shorten the duration of respiratory tract infections including the common cold.2



Mikra PROTECT gummies provide maximum support for your immune system, and are as notable for what they don’t contain as for what they do: the precision blend features natural ingredients such as cane sugar, purified water, apple pectin, and aronia fruit powder. PROTECT gummies contain no artificial colors or flavors, no nuts, no corn, no GMOs, are gluten-free, lab-verified, and are 100% proudly made in the USA.

Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief that it is possible to add more active, vigorous, enjoyable, and valuable years to your life through protecting and maintaining your cellular health.

Lifeist is committed to bringing natural products backed by real science to market and looks forward to reaching many more customers in 2024.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; and Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://wearemikra.com/

https://cannmart.com

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

