Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Market Set for Robust Growth: In-Depth Analysis and Forecast in New Research Publication

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the burgeoning Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market in Singapore unveils crucial insights highlighting an expected annual growth rate of 15.1% in 2024, with the sector poised to reach a market value of US$1.50 billion.



The detailed data-centric analysis provides over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, encapsulating the expansive growth narrative of BNPL solutions within diverse retail categories. This analysis is crucial for stakeholders looking to penetrate or expand their footprint in the Singapore BNPL market.

The report covers an array of market dimensions from Singapore BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern to Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, providing a comprehensive market forecast from 2020 to 2029. The meticulously collated statistics offer unparalleled insight into transaction volumes, average transaction values and revenue streams associated with the BNPL space.

With e-commerce penetration surging and consumer spending habits evolving, the BNPL sector in Singapore is witnessing a significant shift towards convenience-based and credit-driven financial solutions. Hence, the report segmentation addresses specific dynamics such as merchant ecosystems, operational KPIs, distribution models, and detailed market share analysis by key BNPL players—facilitating strategic decision-making.

Highlights of the BNPL market operational metrics including active consumer base and bad debt numbers

A close look at the BNPL applications across different sectors such as travel, healthcare, automotive and more

Analytical insight into the market share dominated by leading BNPL firms

Consumer behaviour analysis discussing demographics, adoption rationale and spending patterns

The unprecedented rise of the BNPL model is transforming the purchase journey for consumers, offering them flexible payment options that were previously unavailable. Organizations keen on understanding this evolving market can leverage the findings to drive product developments, strategic partnerships, and customer experience enhancements.

For businesses, investors, and policymakers, this meticulously crafted report is an invaluable resource, providing not just statistics and forecasts but also in-depth analysis of consumer attitudes, market participant strategies and the broader economic implications of the BNPL growth trajectory in Singapore.

In a rapidly advancing financial landscape, the report signifies a key resource to understand and harness the profitable avenues within the Singapore Buy Now Pay Later market landscape. It equips relevant entities with actionable insights to navigate the potential market expansion and customer trends anticipated over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness

3 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

4 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model

5 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose

6 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

7 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model

8 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Sales Channel

9 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector

10 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping

11 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories

12 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement

13 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Travel

14 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment

15 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Service

16 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive

17 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness

18 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Others

19 Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

20 Further Reading

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Singapore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w0hv7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment