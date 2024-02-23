Thailand's BNPL Market Size Projected to Reach US$7.13 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.7% - New Data-Centric Analysis Published

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL Growth Bolstered by E-commerce Penetration in Thailand

Thailand's BNPL market has displayed outstanding performance, underpinned by a rise in online shopping and the growing demand for flexible payment options among consumers. Industry insights indicate a projected annual growth rate of 16.4% in 2024, reaching a market size of US$4.28 billion. This growth momentum is set to continue with forecasts showing that the BNPL gross merchandise value will grow from US$3.68 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$7.13 billion by 2029.

With the expansion of the BNPL payment landscape, the report meticulously evaluates the market from different angles – from operational KPIs to consumer behavior and spending patterns. Deep dives into the data reveal how various business models, sales channels, and distribution models impact the BNPL sector.

Strategic Insights into Thailand's BNPL Market Segments

The research addresses key segments within the Thai BNPL market, including:

Market size and spending pattern analysis over the forecast period of 2020-2029.

Revenue streams bifurcation, including merchant commission and other income.

Operational indicators: Active consumer base and debt trends.

Purpose-specific BNPL insights: Short term vs. long-term loans.

In-depth analysis by business model, merchant ecosystem, and distribution model.

Competitive landscape and market share insights by key players.

Transaction trends and forecasts in sectors like retail, travel, healthcare, and more.

Detailed Consumer Behaviour Analysis Included

The report also delves into the consumer psychology that drives BNPL adoption, providing merchants and stakeholders with valuable insights into customer profiles, including age, income, and spending habits. This enables businesses to tailor their strategies to the prevailing market trends and customer preferences.

An Essential Tool for Market Strategists and Investors

For stakeholders eyeing investment opportunities or aiming to solidify their market presence, this report serves as a critical tool. It delivers rigorous analysis, forecasting, and strategic insight, empowering decision-makers with the information needed to navigate and capitalize on Thailand's BNPL market opportunities with confidence.

Overall, the report is a testament to the BNPL market's dynamic nature in Thailand, providing companies and investors with the foresight to harness its full potential in the upcoming years.

The accelerating Buy Now Pay Later market in Thailand paints a vibrant picture of a payment innovation that's resonating with a wide customer base. With detailed analysis across multiple dimensions, market players are equipped to make informed decisions, while consumers enjoy access to flexible financing options. This trend is a robust catalyst for economic growth, retail innovation, and heightened consumer satisfaction levels in Thailand's flourishing marketplace.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Thailand

