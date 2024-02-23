Smart Buildings Market to Soar to $176.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by a Surge in Services and Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Buildings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the rapid advancements in technology and ever-increasing demand for efficiency, the global market for Smart Buildings is on an unprecedented growth trajectory. According to a strategic business report recently added to a leading market research archive, by the year 2030, the market is expected to reach a staggering US$176.9 billion.





This comprehensive report analyzes the market's trajectory over the analysis period of 2022 to 2030 and provides valuable insights into the key segments propelling this growth. Notably, the Solutions segment is poised to achieve a CAGR of 10.7%, amassing a projected US$98 billion by the conclusion of the analysis timeframe. Parallelly, the report estimates the Services segment to expand at an impressive 12.7% CAGR over the next eight years.



In a geographical context, the U.S. Smart Buildings market is currently valued at US$22.2 billion. Meanwhile, China, with its robust economic rise, is anticipated to witness a 13.6% CAGR, culminating in a US$28.8 billion market size by 2030. Other regions, including Japan and Canada, are also set to experience healthy growth rates, alongside Germany which is projected to grow at an 11.1% CAGR within Europe.

Economic Outlook

The report delves deep into the global economic forecast, highlighting signs of recovery and growth. Despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions, fluctuating inflation, and heightened regulatory pressures, the economic landscape is showing resilience. Significant growth in technologies such as AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and renewable energy is expected to drive substantial growth and contribute to the global GDP, presenting a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for consumers and investors alike.



Global Impact and Opportunities

While the potential of new technologies and the push for sustainability are expected to steer economic activities, the Smart Buildings sector stands to benefit significantly from these advancements. Innovations such as advanced automation, energy optimization, and intelligent facility management present significant opportunities for growth and sustainability in the building and construction sector.



The report embodies essential market intelligence for industry stakeholders, investors, and policymakers, who aim to navigate the market landscape with resilience and adaptability. It marks a beacon of illuminating insights in an era of rapid technological evolutions and signifies a pivot towards smarter, more efficient, and sustainable building management solutions.



Assessment of Future Growth



The strategic business report is a testament to the expected surge in the Smart Buildings sector, reinforcing the industry's imperative role in shaping a tech-forward, efficient, and environmentally conscious future. As the market marches towards the US$176.9 billion mark, the implications for energy management, operational efficiency, and smart technology integration are profound, holding vast potential for a transformative impact on the global landscape.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 538 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $73.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $176.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Awakens Interest in Smart Building Technologies

BiPV Rises in Prominence Amid the Growing Clamor for Smart Buildings

Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Smart Buildings

The Pandemic's Push to Renovate & Build Smarter Buildings Bodes Well for Market Growth

A Recovering Construction Industry Bodes Well for the Smart Buildings Market

Construction Spending is a Key Indicator of What to Expect in the Smart Buildings Market

With Connectivity Being the Most Critical Element of Smart Buildings, In-Building Wireless (IBW) Emerges Into the Spotlight

A Review of the Growing Role of PoE in Smart Buildings

AI to Revolutionize Smart Buildings in Ways Hitherto Unimagined

Energy Efficiency Remains at the Core of the Smart Building Concept

Smart Building Analytics Rises in Prominence

5G to Accelerate Smart Building Adoption

IoT-powered Building Management System, A Gamechanger for Smart Buildings

Predictive Maintenance Crucial to Curtailing Smart Building Maintenance Costs

Cybersecurity in Smart Buildings Takes Center Stage

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 166 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Avnet, Inc.

Azbil Corporation

Automated Logic Corp.

ADT LLC

Axonize

75F

Aamidor Consulting

ATS Automation, Inc

AtSite

Bandora Systems

Amer Group

BACnet International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9o1njs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment