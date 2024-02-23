Plastic Recycling Industry Growth Surges with PET Segment Leading the Market to Reach $86.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Plastic Recycling, initially recorded at US$48.9 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to achieve a revised size of US$86.7 Billion by 2030. The market is witnessing robust expansion with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

An extensive analysis of various segments illustrates the PET category as a standout performer, poised to advance at a CAGR of 7.9%, ultimately garnering US$23.8 Billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. The Hdpe segment is not far behind, with projections estimating a growth rate of 7.1% CAGR over the next eight years.

The United States holds a considerable share of the market, valued at US$4.4 Billion in 2022, while China's market expansion outpaces with an 8.1% CAGR, anticipated to reach US$33.9 Billion by 2030. Globally, other significant markets such as Japan and Canada are forecasted to flourish with a CAGR of 5.6% and 5.9% respectively, within the same timeframe.

In Europe, Germany leads with a projected 6.4% CAGR, complementing the comprehensive growth pattern. The Asia-Pacific region, with contributing nations like Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to achieve a substantial market value of US$24.2 Billion by 2030. This report has meticulously identified 130 key players in the industry, including renowned entities such as BASF SE and Covestro AG.

Economic Outlook and Market Sentiments

Despite global economic volatility, a general improvement in the global economy is observed, with a lean towards growth recovery. The US is countering the recession threat successfully, while the Euro area witnesses a surge in economic activity due to the alleviation of headline inflation. Following the pandemic, China is set on a trajectory of strong GDP increases, and India is on the path to becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Nevertheless, the stability of this economic revival is yet under duress from factors such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and persistent global inflation, which continue to challenge developing nations with food and fuel price hikes. Consumer confidence and spending are scrutinized amidst high retail inflation globally.

Governments are leveling the challenges, thus improving market sentiments. This includes aggressive measures against inflation and integrating climate considerations into economic strategies. On the corporate horizon, high-tech investments in areas like generative AI, quantum technologies, and climate-oriented innovations hold the promise to significantly contribute to the global GDP soon, offering a blend of challenges and opportunities in the short term.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 558 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concerns for Minimizing Green House Emissions Fuel Demand for Plastic Recycling Technologies

Plastic Recycling: Big Dreams with Potential, Mammoth Role of Microbes

The Future Hinges on Molecular Recycling Techniques

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Contribute to Plastic Waste, Drives Need for Recycling

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2022E

Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2022E

Key Important Facts about Plastic Production and Consumption Globally

Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

Top Plastic Polluting Countries by Plastic Waste Production (in Million Tons): 2023E

Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2023E

OECD Recommendations for Reducing Plastic Pollution

Increasing Impetus on Curtailing Pollution Levels Propel Demand for Recycled Plastic Waste

Will the Plastic Economy Not Let Recycling Succeed?

Growing Awareness about Energy Savings and Energy Recovery Attributes to Support Plastics Recycling Efforts

Government Regulations & Efforts to Promote Use of Recycled Plastic Products Drives Market Growth

Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 2023E

Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by Regulations: 2023E

MultiCycle Pilot Project in EU for Recycling Hard-to-Recycle, Multi-Material Plastics

As Packaging Industry Becomes the Largest Producer of Plastic Waste, Recycling Becomes an Inevitable Option

Recycled Plastic: Ambitious Efforts

Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Recycled Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2023(E)

Growing Sales of Packaged Foods & Beverages Contribute to Rise in Plastic Waste, Driving Need for Recycling: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023E

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type: Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume (2023E)

Automotive Industry: A Major Market for Recycled Plastics

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to Spur Growth in Recycled Plastics Market: World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

Post-COVID-19, Long-term Outlook for Plastic Recycling in Construction Industry Remains Promising

Recycled Plastics Continue to Hold Significance for the Textile Industry

Environmental Concerns and Awareness for Sustainable Practices Push for Technological Evolution in Recycling

Advent of Innovative Systems Streamline Plastics Recycling Process

Ongoing Technological Advancements in Plastic Recycling Market: A Brief Overview

Streamlining Recycling using IoT

Innovative Processes being Used by a Few Companies for Recycling and Returning Hard-to-Recycle Polypropylene to its Original Use Cases

Advanced Recycling Technologies

Challenges Facing Plastic Recycling Market

Major Challenges in Controlling and Working with Recycled Plastic Material

Plastic Recycling Market Faces Stiff Challenge as Manufacturers Incline Towards Virgin Plastics

Oil Prices Impact Plastic Recycling Market

Complications of Recycling Plastic: A Brief Review

Difficulties in Raw Material Collection Affects Plastics Recycling Market

Select Regulations Governing Plastic Recycling

