World’s First Bitcoin DEX – SatoshiSwap.ai Has Raised $700,000 in Pre-Sale in 48 Hours

London, UK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SatoshiSwap.ai , a pioneering Bitcoin DeFi platform, has raised $700K in pre-sale round. This investment will fuel the development of SatoshiSwap.ai's flagship project: a DEX designed for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

SatoshiSwap.ai is led by a team committed to reshaping decentralized finance. While focuses on building the first Decentralized Exchange, SatoshiSwap.ai is dedicated to create a Bitcoin DeFi.

The investment, raised in a Pre-Sale Round, highlights interest in Bitcoin Ecosystem projects in the crypto space. Investor sees SatoshiSwap.ai as crucial for advancing decentralized finance on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Stage 2 of SatoshiSwap.AI Round allegedly is coming soon…

Core Features:

Similar to Uniswap, SatoshiSwap utilizes liquidity pools for price discovery and efficient asset exchange. Users can contribute assets to pools and earn rewards in exchange for providing liquidity. Stacks L2 chain: Leveraging the Stacks L2 chain, SatoshiSwap aims to overcome scalability limitations on the Bitcoin main net, offering faster and cheaper transactions.

SatoshiSwap.ai approach to DEX development on Bitcoin offers a paradigm shift in decentralized asset trading. With Bitcoin's security, SatoshiSwap.ai is able to create a decentralized financial ecosystem.

SatoshiSwap.AI Whitepaper is also available!

With this funding, SatoshiSwap.ai is poised to redefine decentralized exchange technology, setting new standards for transparency, security, and accessibility in digital finance.

About:

SatoshiSwap , operating on the Stacks Layer 2 chain, is a groundbreaking DeFi protocol revolutionizing the Bitcoin blockchain ecosystem. As a decentralized exchange, SatoshiSwap facilitates seamless asset swaps and liquidity provision, eliminating the need for wrapped assets and costly Ethereum fees.



With its platform at satoshiswap.ai, users can directly trade tokens on Bitcoin, enhancing accessibility and reducing transaction costs. Leveraging the Stacks Layer 2 chain ensures swift transaction processing while maintaining the security and decentralization.



SatoshiSwap leads a new era of decentralized finance, where innovation meets with utility on the Bitcoin blockchain.