Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces New President of Mortgage Architects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce Mike De Eyre as the incoming President of DLCG’s wholly-owned subsidiary MA Mortgage Architects Inc. (“MA”) effective April 1, 2024. The current President of MA, Dustan Woodhouse, has advised of his intention to focus on Be The Better Broker workshop training series and industry speaking engagements.



Mike is arriving with 17 years of mortgage industry experience. Initially joining Maple Trust in 2007, Mike was involved with the launch of the Scotia Mortgage Authority broker channel following Scotiabank's acquisition of Maple Trust and has since held progressively senior roles in Scotiabank's mortgage business area, most recently serving as Regional Vice President. He has led numerous projects and strategic initiatives, gaining experience in marketing, business development, credit risk, and operations. He is well-known throughout the industry and is excited to bring his knowledge, relationships and energy to Mortgage Architects and the DLC Group. Mike had the following comment regarding his new appointment: “I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Mortgage Architects. I've had the privilege of getting to know many MA brokers across Canada, and it's clearly a special place to be. Our industry is about to enter a time of great opportunity and I'm looking forward to reaching new heights together with the MA team and everyone at DLC Group."

Dustan Woodhouse: “I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire MA network, the lead planners, the associate planners, and head office team. The unwavering support of all involved over the past 5 plus years has been deeply appreciated. Moving forward I’m confident that Mike De Eyre has the right skills and abilities to lead MA through the next chapter.”

Gary Mauris, Chief Executive Officer of DLCG: “Given Mike’s extensive industry knowledge and experience, we are excited to have him lead MA and join DLCG. We’ve known Mike for many years and believe he is a perfect fit for the role. We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Dustan for his leadership at MA for the last five years and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,000 agents and over 520 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

