CGS BlueCherry® and TradeLink Technologies to Partner at Bharat Tex 2024 to Showcase end-to-end Factory RFID Solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of software and business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, today announced CGS BlueCherry and TradeLink Technologies (TradeLink) are kicking off their partnership at Bharat Tex 2024 by unveiling the industry’s first end-to-end factory RFID solution. The solution encompasses raw materials, shop floor control, packing and shipping. The technology also includes serialization and traceability that can enable the delivery of the European Product Passport. CGS BlueCherry and TradeLink’s Booth can be found on Hall 5F, Booth #043.



“The expo’s main discussions across resilient global supply chains, digitization, and sustainability are why we chose to showcase and unveil our end-to-end factory RFID solution at Bharat Tex 2024,” said Dan Entac, President of TradeLink Technologies.

“We’re very excited about this global textile expo; the move of production out of China to South Asia makes this region one of the most important sourcing destinations in the world and a top market to embrace our joint solutions,” said Paul Magel, President of CGS BlueCherry / Applications Division.

Bharat Tex 2024 is a prominent international industry platform, featuring exhibitions, knowledge sessions, thematic discussions, Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings, Business-to-Business (B2B) networks, the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), product launches, thematic and interactive pavilions and various other activities. The event has been designed to attract multiple stakeholders including top policymakers, global CEOs, international exhibitors and global buyers.

India's textile heritage is legendary, dating back centuries and the country is renowned for its diverse and exquisite range of textiles, techniques and traditions. Bharat Tex 2024 will highlight the richness of Indian textiles and strengthen its image as a custodian of tradition, innovation, and sustainability. It will also celebrate India's reliability as a competitive, sustainable textile manufacturing hub across the entire value chain, from raw materials to end products.

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

TradeLink Technologies, founded in 1999, provides forward-thinking supply chain solutions to over 400 global brands and more than 50 logistic companies. Their focus on shipment visibility, accuracy, and advanced distribution has made them a trusted partner in the industry. TradeLink empowers businesses with competitive advantages in their supply chains, making it a valuable tool for efficient operations and growth.

