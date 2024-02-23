Jasco Announced as Finalist for Best of IBS Awards

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco, a leader in the lighting and connected-home industries, is privileged to announce three finalist selections for the coveted Best of IBS Awards. In the Best Indoor Product category, JascoPro Series Wi-Fi ecosystem, SmartCycle lighting and Wi-Fi smart switches are recognized among six finalists due to revolutionary technology and overall consumer benefits.



The Best of IBS Awards, hosted annually by the NAHB International Builders' Show, celebrates innovative products and solutions in the residential construction industry. This year, out of more than 230 entries, the JascoPro Series collection stood out and marks the latest groundbreaking additions to the home automation market.

“The unprecedented JascoPro Series lighting solutions promote the health and wellness benefits of natural light,” said Joshua Roberson, National Director of Sales for Jasco. “As automation becomes prevalent in the residential market, Jasco makes advanced smart home technology accessible and user friendly for homeowners. The Best of IBS Awards are the gold standard in residential construction, and earning finalist status is a prestigious honor.”

The feature-rich JascoPro Series products uniquely enhance convenience, well-being and safety through uncomplicated technology.

Wi-Fi ecosystem

Creates a comprehensive smart home anyone can operate with ease

Supports a whole-home circadian lighting solution to promote overall wellness

Includes in-wall and plug-in devices as well as LED bulbs and fixtures

Fully integrates with Alarm.com and all products work together seamlessly through the JascoPro Series app

SmartCycle lighting

Automatically adjusts color temperature and brightness to emulate the sun throughout the day

High-quality lighting promotes health benefits associated with a proper circadian rhythm

Exceeds industry standards to replicate natural light with a CRI rating of 92+, 2000K-6500K white range and true colors of RGBWW LEDs

Built-in app feature is customizable to fit every schedule, task and preference

Wi-Fi in-wall smart switches

Patent-pending Emergency Flash function visually indicates location to first responders and neighbors

Smart bulb mode allows continuous connection between smart bulbs and switches, which isn’t standard with traditional smart switches

Supports full functions, such as variable color temperature, dimming and scenes, of the Wi-Fi switch and bulb

Creates perfect task lighting for any need through scenes, which are activated from the smart device or app

Jasco invites all attendees of the International Builders' Show to visit booth W4501 where they will showcase the JascoPro Series collection and demonstrate its groundbreaking features of SmartCycle technology. Additionally, the team is available for interviews and in-depth discussions throughout the event.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco uses the power of every purchase to change lives and help those in need by donating 50% of net profits from Jasco's brands to causes that matter around the world.

