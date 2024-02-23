Protein Hydrolysates Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The protein hydrolysates market refers to the commercial landscape involving the production, distribution, and sale of protein hydrolysate products. This market encompasses a wide range of industries, including food and beverages, sports nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. The protein hydrolysates market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2023, showcases a remarkable growth projection, anticipated to escalate to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.

In recent years, the demand for protein hydrolysates has been steadily increasing due to several factors:

Growing health and wellness trends: Consumers are increasingly seeking products that offer health benefits, including improved digestion, muscle recovery, and overall well-being. Protein hydrolysates are perceived as being more easily digestible and quickly absorbed by the body compared to intact proteins, making them popular among health-conscious individuals.

Some trends in the protein hydrolysates market:

Growing Demand for Nutritional Supplements: There is an increasing awareness about the health benefits of protein supplements, driving the demand for protein hydrolysates as they offer easier digestion and absorption compared to intact proteins.

Animal is one of the sources that accounted for the highest market share

The surge in demand for animal-based protein hydrolysates is driven by heightened consumer awareness of health and wellness, coupled with a growing preference for functional and nutritional ingredients. This trend is particularly evident in the sports and nutritional supplement industry, where protein hydrolysates offer a swift and efficient source of amino acids, promoting quicker absorption for enhanced muscle growth and recovery.

However, ethical and environmental concerns associated with animal sourcing have prompted a simultaneous rise in plant-based alternatives. As consumers increasingly adopt vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, the industry is responding with plant-based protein hydrolysates. The market for protein hydrolysates is evolving to meet diverse consumer preferences, addressing both the demand for animal-derived options in conventional markets and the growing interest in sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives.

Asia Pacific Is the Fastest-Growing Market For Protein Hydrplysates Among The Regions.

The Asia Pacific market offers significant business prospects for protein hydrolysates manufacturers, driven by the increasing emphasis on health awareness in the region. This heightened awareness has led to a surge in demand for protein-based products, supported by a growing number of manufacturers entering the market and introducing new products. Factors such as sustainability concerns and a heightened focus on health practices are key drivers of this shift.

Key Market Players



The key players in this market include Azelis Group (Belgium), Frieslandcompina (Netherlands), Tatua (New Zealand), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), ADM (US).



