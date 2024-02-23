Valued Industry Expert, Playing With Sticks, Approves Bean Stock 2.0

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Respected adventure gear expert Playing With Sticks has given his seal of approval to Bean Trailer’s game-changing new off-road camper – the Bean Stock 2.0. In his recent YouTube video, Playing With Sticks praised the Bean Stock 2.0 as “the best budget-friendly teardrop trailer I’ve seen yet.”

Watch his review here.

The expert’s glowing endorsement comes on the heels of Bean Trailer’s launch of the Bean Stock 2.0 – the only premium one-piece fiberglass teardrop trailer starting at an affordable price.

Tough enough for off-road, but cozy enough to call home, Bean believes its new Bean Stock 2.0 trailer will inspire more people to get outside and explore the open road.

Bean Stock 2.0 Off-Road Trailer

Built with Bean’s legendary quality and durability, the Bean Stock 2.0 sets a new standard for affordable adventure. Its lightweight, aerodynamic fiberglass shell – made in one seamless piece – delivers better protection against the elements while enabling small and midsize SUVs to comfortably tow it into the wild.

“We’re thrilled that respected experts like Playing With Sticks recognize the Bean Stock 2.0 as a game-changing option for outdoor enthusiasts on a budget,” said Mark Harling, President of Bean Trailer. “With prices starting at $15,999, this capable and comfortable teardrop makes premium fiberglass trailers accessible for almost any adventure seeker.”

Lightweight Trailer Sets New Standard for Durability & Affordability

While most competitors rely on plywood shells covered with aluminum skin, the Bean Stock 2.0 bucks convention with an innovative one-piece fiberglass body. The proprietary composite material delivers extreme impact resistance while remaining lightweight enough for vehicles like the Subaru Crosstrek, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Two-Door Jeep and others to tow with ease.

Fiberglass also provides a waterproof, leak-free shelter that protects occupants and gear on rugged terrain. And its smooth, gelcoat finish resists dents and damage more effectively than aluminum – keeping Bean Stock 2.0 trailers looking pristine after years of off-grid use.

“Fiberglass changes everything,” said Harling. “It’s far tougher than traditional RV materials, weatherproof, and requires almost no maintenance. We’re proud to be challenging the status quo and making premium trailers more accessible to regular adventure seekers.”

Perfect for Scenic Touring and Outdoor Adventures

In his glowing review, Playing With Sticks praised innovations like Bean Stock 2.0’s rear hatch-free design and easy-access side galley. Together, they create a convenient, clutter-free interior perfect for extended trips off the beaten path.

“With the new side prep area, open layout, and modular design, the Bean Stock 2.0 has plenty of room for storage while eliminating leaks and potential failure points,” he said. “It’s perfectly outfitted for quick overnight getaways and off-grid camping.”

“The Bean Stock 2.0 makes premium fiberglass trailers affordable and accessible,” said Harling. “We can’t wait to see where our customers take it next.”

Bean Stock 2.0 Specifications:

Shell Material: One-Piece Fiberglass Shell

Dry Weight: 1,175 lbs.

Length: 14’ ¼”

Width: 7’ 4”

Interior Height: 54 ½”

Ground Clearance: 17”

Learn more or order today at www.beantrailer.com.

About Bean Trailer

Bean Trailer is the industry leader in adventure-ready teardrop trailers, proudly made in the USA. We build every trailer to order in Salt Lake City, Utah using the most durable materials and construction methods available. Our trailers are designed for off-grid durability, ease of use, and years of maintenance-free camping trips. To learn more, visit www.beantrailer.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/valued-industry-expert-playing-with-sticks-approves-bean-stock-2-0/