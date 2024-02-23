Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Provides Corporate and Operational Update

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRCD) (“SIRC” or “the Company”), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems provides updates on 2 major projects happening with the SIRC Family of Companies.

The Solar Gard roofing project is being managed by McKay Roofing and the UCLA Medical Center - Olive View EV Charging Installation Project is being managed by PLEMCo. “Both of these projects are progressing nicely even when taking rain delays into account,” says Mohammad Suri, COO. “Sourcing materials remains the biggest challenge on many levels, but our teams have managed to work through delays and still deliver major milestones for our customers,” adds Suri.

Solar Gard Project

This project involves the installation of a coating system over the existing roofing material. The new coating system is Title 24 compliant and has a 20-year lifespan. This project involves a 2-part process where the first coat covers the roof, and the second coat applies an acrylic coating with granules. This makes the roof safe for pedestrians to walk across when they need to access the roof for mechanical maintenance. The project should wrap up in 6-8 weeks, weather permitting.

Overview of roof area to be coated.

Roof before first coat (left) and roof after first coat (right).

UCLA Medical Center - Olive View

As mentioned in previous releases, the first phase of UCLA Medical Center - Olive View included the design portion for the installation of 33 EV Charging Stations. PLEMCo was awarded this bid and subsequently the 2nd phase involving the installation of the chargers.

During phase 2, the scope of work includes performing the required saw cutting, trenching, backfilling and surfacing of the impacted lot by restoring to its original condition. In addition, this phase includes the installation of and electrically connecting the EV infrastructure by incorporating the wiring devices and all necessary associated components for a fully functional system including testing of the chargers. California mandates designated ADA accessible ports and that is also included in the project.

To date, trenching and conduit is complete with asphalt roughly 90% completed. In addition, the wall construction which houses the 2 transformers, 3 disconnects and one panel is anticipated to be completed the first week of March with the overall project being completed mid-June.

Trenching during (left) and after (right) with conduit and wiring in place. Foundation for EV Charging Stations in progress.

Bollards installed and ready for EV Charging Stations. Installation of stations will begin once transformers and panels are completed.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRCD) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com , Corporate website at https://www.sirc.com or join us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

Press Release Contact:

Julie Brehm

jbrehm@sircfamily.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f81585e2-d3d7-4c39-8465-8769755e08df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb5eb9ab-da68-4ede-832d-032966ba655c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3358f7b6-f7cb-42b6-8def-7fbeacb2df20

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a52566cd-3b67-427b-a46b-d9ebe2f99200