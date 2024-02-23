Maxime Bernadin: Photographer Launches Wedding Photography Services in the South of France

Saint Remy de Provence, France, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Maxime Bernadin: Photographer is proud to announce the launch of his wedding photography services in the south of France in Saint Remy de Provence to offer couples an opportunity to capture their destination wedding in the most beautiful way possible.

Covering destination weddings in the breathtaking region of Provence, France, every summer, Maxime Bernadin: Photographer has a pronounced taste for the aesthetes of beautiful frames and lovely lights to perfectly capture the emotion and intensity only a wedding can provoke. As an experienced provence wedding photographer, Maxime Bernadin has a unique approach marked by modernity, naturalness, and authenticity, whether a couple’s special day is set in the charming streets of Saint rémy de Provence against the historic backdrop of Avignon or amidst the picturesque scenery of the Luberon and the Alpilles, he can immortalize it in stunning photographic detail.

“I am a self-confessed romantic, and knowing how special love and marriage is, it is no wonder that I decided to become a provence wedding photographer,” said Maxime Bernadin. “I use a modern approach that features couples in natural situations as well as more formal poses to ensure that each photo brings out the best in everyone’s personality. Whether in the rustic elegance of Provence or the chic sophistication of the French Riviera, my goal is to capture your love story in its most authentic form.”

From rustic farmhouses to elegant châteaux, Provence offers a variety of venues that can cater to different styles and sizes of weddings. Many of these venues also offer beautiful outdoor spaces for ceremonies and receptions. The region is known for its Mediterranean climate, which means plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, especially ideal for spring and summer weddings.

Maxime Bernadin: Photographer speaks fluent English and has the expertise to perfectly capture the wonderful day shared with their friends and family to provide precious souvenirs that will last a lifetime. With services extending the entire French Riviera and the South of France, Maxime Bernadin can tell a couple’s love story in the most beautiful way possible.

“As a passionate wedding photographer, I am ready to follow you for the most beautiful experiences in Provence, on the French Riviera, and even to Switzerland, traveling throughout France and beyond without additional fees,” furthered Maxime Bernadin.

Understanding that each wedding is uniquely special, Maxime Bernadin: Photographer has created a variety of packages that range from 8 to 14 hours each and are fully customizable with a range of personalized options, such as drone photography, a second photographer, custom album creation, and exclusive pre- or post-wedding couple sessions, to meet a couple’s exact requirements.

Despite which package a couple chooses, the expert provence wedding photographer includes traveling expenses, accommodation costs, delivery of photos in less than 3 weeks, and also provides:

The Brides Guide: A 60-page guide that Maxime Bernadin has personally curated using his insights and experiences from weddings to offer brides valuable tips on group photography, entertainment, and crucial details to ensure nothing is overlooked.

The Online Gallery: To simplify the sharing of memories, The Online Gallery offers couples and guests a delightful and instant way to view their cherished memories from the special day.

Whether couples desire comprehensive coverage, evening preparations, or just wish to immortalize a civil ceremony, Maxime Bernadin has the dedication and skill to snapshot the magical moments of weddings in the most natural, beautiful, and unique way.

Maxime Bernadin: Photographer invites couples considering entrusting him with capturing the most precious moments of their big day to fill out the convenient contact form on his website today.

https://www.maximebernadin.com/en/

