VanillaSoft Guides Higher Ed Engagement Organizations to Fundraising Success

Plano, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading donor engagement technology company, has released a guide for higher education fundraising organizations looking to establish a donor engagement center and further expand full-funnel revenue within their organizations.

VanillaSoft’s guide, ‘How Engagement Centers Build Full-Funnel Revenue and ROI’ dives into the steps organizations can take to build a highly effective engagement center model that helps build pipeline to high value donors for more full-cycle ROI.

Donor engagement centers are a relatively new concept, but have proven to be a game-changer in higher education fundraising. These innovative hubs, that combine the power of technology, data, and human touch, deliver personalized and relevant experiences to prospective donors at every stage of their giving journey.

This guide looks into a number of key concepts which will allow institutions to fully understand what goes into the model, why it is effective, and how they can best implement one within their own organization, and takes a deep dive into a number of concepts, including:

the AIDA (Awareness-Interest-Desire-Action) model and why it is important

effective ways to establish donor loyalty

how to cultivate deep engagement and build a high-value donor base

ways to develop pipeline and bridge the gap between annual giving and major gifts

“For many years, fundraising organizations have looked to VanillaSoft not just for our leading donor engagement software, but also for our advice and guidance on how to effectively implement and enhance their giving programs,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “We have experts on our team who have worked in giving departments and donor engagement centers and have a wealth of experience and knowledge to share. This guide is just one way our clients and others within the sector can benefit from that expertise.”

To read the full report, visit https://vanillasoft.com/resource-center/white-papers-ebooks/engagement-centers.

