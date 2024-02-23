AVITA Medical to Host Investor Webinar Briefing

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices for wound care management and skin restoration, invites shareholders and prospective investors to attend its investor webinar briefing and presentation by Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, and David O’Toole, Chief Financial Officer, on February 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (PST) / February 28, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (AEDT).



The webinar presentation will cover financial highlights from our recent fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings webcast, business highlights, 2024 revenue guidance, and conclude with a Q&A session.

To register for the presentation, please follow this Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dzh4qQ7ATyiJ7df5skD-cA

Participants are invited to submit questions via the registration page or during the webinar via the chat function. A replay will be available on the AVITA Medical website, ir.avitamedical.com, following the presentation.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care in wound care management and skin restoration with innovative devices. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, in the United States.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

