Winding Machine Market Expected to Achieve USD 10.3 billion with a CAGR of 7.5% by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global winding machine market was projected to attain US$ 5.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 10.3 billion by 2031.

A mechanical device termed a winding machine is used to wound different materials onto a spool or bobbin, including thread, yarn, wire, paper, and film. It is widely used in the textile, paper, and wire industries to produce yarn, thread, paper rolls, and wire coils.

The machine wraps the material precisely and uniformly using a revolving spindle or drum, resulting in a tight and compact roll that is easy to store and carry. Modern winding machines frequently include electronic controls for speed, tension, and other factors to guarantee efficient and uniform winding.

Winding machines come in a variety of sizes and designs to handle a wide range of materials. Winding is the process of directing material onto a spool or core in a controlled manner to generate a consistent and compact bundle. Winding machines come in a variety of sizes and sophistication, ranging from manually controlled to completely automated.

Key Findings of Market Report

Automation and the incorporation of Industry 4.0 concepts have become critical, driving demand for improved winding machines that improve efficiency, maintain consistent product quality, and reduce labor costs.

The electronics and electrical sectors make important contributions to this industry, since they rely on winding machines to manufacture critical components such as transformers and inductors.

The increased demand for renewable energy solutions, which is being pushed by global green efforts, emphasizes the relevance of winding machines in the production of wind and solar power components.

Ongoing technical developments, like precise winding and enhanced control systems, add to the possibilities of these devices.

The expansion of the automotive sector, particularly in electric cars, and the rising healthcare industry's dependence on winding machines for medical device manufacture both play crucial roles.

Market Trends For Winding Machine

With the global automotive industry transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs), winding machines play an important role in the manufacture of electric motors and components.

The rise in consumer desire for electric vehicles, along with government attempts to promote clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, has resulted in an increase in demand for winding machines. As the electric mobility sector expands, demand for winding machines is projected to remain a vital driver, propelling the winding machine industry forward.

Winding machines are critical equipment in the manufacture of electric motors and their components. These complex devices are critical in enabling the exact winding of coils and other complicated components required for the best operation of electric motors in the developing electric car sector.

Global Market for Winding Machine: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the winding machine market throughout the different regions. These are:

North America is predicted to account for the majority of the global landscape. Increased investment in renewable energy sources, technical developments in wind turbine production, and the presence of key companies are projected to influence regional market dynamics.

Favorable government regulations and incentives for wind turbine development are likely to boost industry dominance in North America.

Global Winding Machine Market: Key Players

The key business strategies of the significant players include product expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development. Product development is an important marketing technique for players. The sector is extremely competitive, with a number of global and regional companies.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global winding machine market:

Rieter

Aumann AG.

Marsilli

Trishul Winding Solutions India

Tuboly-Astronic AG

Broomfield Laboratories Inc.

Bianco S.p.A.

FORMERTRON Engineering Pvt. Ltd

Leesona

Schleich

Other Key Players

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

In November 2023 , Aumann purchased LACOM , a premier laminating and coating company specializing in battery and fuel cell technologies. The strategic purchase of LACOM complements Aumann's e-mobility strategy by providing technology access to upstream processes in the production of batteries and fuel cells. Aumann is expanding its existing battery module and battery pack assembly range to include electrode coating solutions.

, , a premier laminating and coating company specializing in battery and fuel cell technologies. The strategic purchase of LACOM complements Aumann's e-mobility strategy by providing technology access to upstream processes in the production of batteries and fuel cells. Aumann is expanding its existing battery module and battery pack assembly range to include electrode coating solutions. In June 2023, Marsilli revealed improvements to their new electric motor winding technology. According to the business, Distributed High-Density (DHD) combines the best qualities of insertion (pull-in) and hairpin winding technologies and is appropriate for a wide range of motor sizes, applications, and industries, including EV traction motors. Marsilli's solution consists of thin round enameled copper wire twisted in a precise layered pattern. This optimizes the slot-filling factor, which reduces stator DC copper losses.

Global Winding Machine Market Segmentation

Product Type Coil Winding Machine Film Winding Machine Rope Winding Machine Paper Winding Machine Foil Winding Machine Roll Slitting Machine Spool Winding Machine Cop Winding Machine

Duty Type Light Duty Winding Machine Medium Duty Winding Machine Heavy Duty Winding Machine

Category Vertical Horizontal

Operation Automatic Semi-automatic Manual

Speed Less than 2500 rpm 2500-5000 rpm 5000-7500 rpm Above 7500 rpm

Spindle Type 1 - 4 Spindles 4 - 8 Spindles 8 - 16 Spindles Above 16 Spindles

End-use Industry Aerospace & Defense Automotive Construction & Mining Consumer Electronics Electrical & Electronics Healthcare & Medical Devices Industrial Machinery Paper & Printing Textile Industry Others (Industrial Automation and Robotic Industry, Renewable Energy Industry, etc.)

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



