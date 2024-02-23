Global Squalene Market Set to Soar Past USD 258.51 Million by 2030

Westford, USA, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's ultra-modern international studies of the Squalene market , expanding applications of squalene within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Squalene's capability fitness benefits, which include its use in vaccines as an adjuvant to beautify immune response, contribute to its growing call for. Additionally, the nutraceutical sector is incorporating squalene in dietary supplements due to its antioxidant properties and capacity fitness-promoting outcomes.

The Squalene Market is characterised by using the growing call for for this herbal compound in cosmetics and private care products because of its moisturizing and anti-growing old properties. Additionally, squalene unearths programs in prescription drugs and nutraceuticals, with a growing shift towards sustainable, plant-derived sources to cope with environmental and moral worries.

Prominent Players in Squalene Market

Sophim

Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd.

Seadragon Marine Oils Limited

Amyris, Inc.

New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel Co.

EFP Biotek

Nucelis LLC

Arbee Agencies

Gracefruit Limited

Ecooil Squalane Manufacturing

OliveOilsLand

Maruha Nichiro Holdings, Inc.

Squalane Australasia Pty Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Pharma Marine AS

The International Group, Inc.

Swiss Coating GmbH

Biosynthis

Kohjin Life Sciences Co., Ltd.

Olive oil Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Olive oil is anticipated to dominate the market. Olive oil is a renewable and sustainable source of squalene, aligning with the increasing global emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices in the cosmetics and private care industry. There is a developing attention of the environmental impact and moral issues related to traditional shark liver extraction methods. As a response, industries and clients are favouring cruelty-loose and non-animal-derived assets, boosting the demand for plant-based alternatives like olive oil.

Cosmetics and Personal Care is Leading Technology Type Segment

Cosmetics and Personal care section is predicted to dominate the market. The cosmetics and personal care industry is experiencing a surge in call for pushed through global beauty and skin care developments. Squalene is valued for its moisturizing and anti-getting older houses, making it a sought-after aspect in skin care and splendour products.

Asia-Pacific is leading Market Due to its Technological Advancements

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific, particularly China and Japan, is predicted to play a large function in dominating the squalene marketplace. The place has a strong presence within the cosmetics industry and a growing consciousness of the advantages of herbal ingredients. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is a hub for squalene manufacturing, with countries like China actively taking part within the market.

A recent report thoroughly analyses the major players operating within the Squalene market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Squalene.

Key Developments in the Squalene Market

December 2023: Evonik's plant-based squalene, PhytoSquene®, is now GMP-certified, presenting a sustainable alternative to shark-derived squalene used in vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.

Key Questions Answered in the Squalene Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

