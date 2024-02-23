New to The Street Announces Line-up of its Corporate Interviews Airing on its Leadership and Business Televised Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Work announces that its "New to The Street Leadership," Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs, will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, and the "New to The Street" business show will air on the FOX Business Network, Monday, February 26, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

"New to The Street Leadership's" TV Co-Host Matt Doherty, Executive Coach, Media Personality, and Author, and TV Business Co-Host Jane King talks with two inspirational business leaders:

1). Tucker York, the Global Head of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ($GS).

2). Tim Pernetti, President of IMG Academy.

New to The Street Leadership's TV Co-hosts Matt Doherty and Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, talk with Tucker York about his leadership role as the Global Head of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management division of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ($GS) ("Goldman Sachs"). Since its inception in 1869, Goldman Sachs, a world-renowned investment banking firm, has prided itself on integrity, transparency, and investment performance, always looking to improve client relationships, employee atmosphere, and shareholder value. Tucker began his career with Goldman Sachs shortly after graduating from business school. In October 1987, Tucker was still a junior with Goldman when the October "Black Market" crash occurred. Since that day, that experience changed him forever in how he views clients' needs. With many years of dedicated expertise assisting Goldman's clients, Tucker became a managing director and partner at the firm in 1996 and 2000. Tucker informs viewers that Goldman always looks at risk management models, sharing those plans with its customers, employees, and shareholders. Good leaders want to find immediate solutions with the lowest possible losses that can sometimes come from unexpected events. Tucker's leadership skills have developed over the decades since 1987, and now, as the Global Head of Wealth Management, Tucker always looks for ways to improve client services, better interaction with employees, and strengthen shareholders' results and relations. Through comprehensive risk management plans, Goldman Sachs successfully navigated and maintained clients' confidence through some of the worst market events, 911, Housing Crises, and COVID-19. Risk management employees constantly look at "the what if" scenarios to put in place platforms to ensure the needs of their clients when adverse market events occur. Employee retention is an integral part of the overall success at Goldman Sachs. Happy employees engaged in ongoing operations are successfully servicing Goldman's extensive client base. Goldman Sachs has a minimal employee turnover rate, with many employees holding positions for decades. As a leader, he understands that change does occur, and knowing how to handle changes and communicate effectively is vital to building trust and long-lasting relationships. With different market gyrations and business and personal relationship encounters, stress can become a problem for the best of leaders. Tucker says influential leaders manage stress by looking at the direct cause and managing the outcome positively. The risk-reward ratio, long-term vs. short-term, and effectively acknowledging that ratio reduces client, employee, and shareholder stress; a good leader will always provide risk-avert solutions to the best of their ability, planning to diminish anxieties. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - https://www.goldmansachs.com/ and Goldman Sachs Wealth Management - https://privatewealth.goldmansachs.com/us/en/home.

Tim Pernetti, the President of IMG Academy, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studios, talks with New to The Street Leadership's TV Co-host Jane King about his leadership role at the prep school. As a leading sports education brand, IMG provides access and opportunities for student-athletes on-campus and online. The academy's model focuses on holistic and intentional personal development through a suite of products. A 600-acre campus in Bradenton, Florida, offers over 1500 students a practical education beyond just classroom instruction. The academy prides itself on a value proposition based on 4-core components: on-campus student life, academics, athletics, and athletic/personal development. Tim explains that IMG Academy is more than just sports training; it offers students practical life skills. Confidence building, endurance training, physical fitness, leadership skills, and mental/mindset tools are part of the educational experience. IMG is a proper college-prep academy offering 6-12 graders a full curriculum of studies to prepare them for college. J.J. McCarthy, the University of Michigan quarterback who recently won the National Football Championship, is an IMG Academy alum. He was a student during the COVID-19 shutdown and utilized IMG's numerous programs to help him prepare for college. As a successful quarterback, JJ learned meditation techniques offered to him while attending IMG. Today's students deal with social media, other online exposures, and social complexities, which can greatly affect demeanor and performance. IMG provides fantastic resources to handle daily social and academic issues. Athletics, personal development, and academics are equally balanced, giving students a highly structured environment with the quest to ensure college and lifetime success. Before becoming President of IMG, Tim worked as an executive for the academy through his relationship with Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. In 2020, during COVID, his passion became more evident, and he took on a direct role as president. The academy is always looking to improve the student experience; they engage employees, students, and parents to provide comprehensive suggestions that can significantly benefit all the educational platforms on campus and online. He immediately saw a need for the academy to improve upon female programs. Girls' sports programs are an essential aspect of the IMG Academy curriculum, with new program offerings to inspire female athletes. Some of the most influential female athletes sit on IMG Academy's "Women in Sports Committee," providing leadership roles and advice to improve girls' sports educational experiences. Offering girls more student loan packages has increased female enrollments and helps maintain retention rates. The efforts proved successful with new sports curricula like the women's volleyball program. IMG Academy hosts numerous sports camps and college recruitment programs and has provided MLS (Major League Soccer), NFL, WNBA, and other sports teams' facilities and training programs. New facilities, sports programs, food services, and student life programs became realities based on those inputs shared with the academy's leaders. The positive ongoings have increased student enrollment and overall student body retention. IMG Academy's online presence, IMG Academy+, helps student-athletes globally with various programs. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. recently sold the IMG Academy to Hong Kong-based BPEA Equity (BPEA EQT), a private equity firm. BPEA EQT, in partnership with existing portfolio company Nord Anglia Education, can open IMG Academy's sports educational programs to a larger global market. With Tim's strong vision, leadership skills, and commitment to ensuring a unique sports educational experience, IGM Academy attracts some of the best student-athletes, helping them excel in their life's journey. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit IMG Academy - https://www.imgacademy.com/.

New to The Street features the following six (6) Corporate interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical - Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, Chairman and CEO.

2). "Game Changers Segment" interview with PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

3). Sustainable Solutions - VRM BioLogik® Group's (VRM) interview with Ken Bellamy, Founder and President.

4). Biopharmaceutical -Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO.

5). Coffee - NuZee, Inc.'s (NUZE) ($NUZE) interview with Masateru Higashida, Founder, Chairman, and CEO.

6). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, Chairman and CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) ("Tonix"), talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company's successful completion of Phase 3 studies on its fibromyalgia drug. Tonix's new drug, called Tonmya™, is a new class of medicine that controls pain in those who have fibromyalgia. The drug is a non-opioid, non-addictive painkiller. Since 2009, there have been no new fibromyalgia drugs available in the marketplace. Fibromyalgia is common in women who have been unsuccessful in finding current marketplace drugs limited in treatment success. Competitor drugs cause sleeplessness and low energy. Clinical studies have shown that Tonmya™ can eliminate most pain, enhance sleep, and diminish patient fatigue. The side effects are minimal, with around 3% of patients experiencing headaches and some drowsiness. Administered as a sublingual tablet, Tonmya™ has caused tongue numbness in a few patients. Patients take the drug at bedtime, which can block brain signals that are often associated with pain, and the drug has shown improved sexual functionality. Dr. Ledermen expects the Company to submit its full report to the FDA for market approval sometime during the first half of 2024, with a full approval expectation sometime in 2025. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/.

New to The Street airs its "Game Changers Segment" with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, who talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) ("PetVivo"). With creative therapeutic medical innovations for pets, PETV is a "Game Changer." Owners of dogs, cats, and horses are seeing remarkable results when using the Company's SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion Technology ("SPRYNG™"), an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of cellular matrix microparticles. Veterinarians are increasingly using the product as an alternative to surgery, helping pet owners manage pets with osteoarthritis and other joint-related ailments. John goes over three corporate milestones. First, in October 2023, veterinarians presented SPRYNG™'s positive study results on dogs with cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) disease. The next milestone was the Company's ability to attract Covetrus North America, LLC, another largest veterinarian medical distributor; now, the three largest medical distributors carry SPRYNG™. In January 2024, the third milestone veterinarian doctors who were keynote speakers at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) conference in Orlando, Florida, endorsing their successful use of the Company's SPRYNG™ product in small animal cases. Also, Ethos Veterinary Health, LLC's study on canine hip dysplasia using the product shows success, giving more veterinary doctors information about product uses. The Company expects sales increases for product uses for small pets, dogs, and cats, as these recent studies, presentations, and distributors are educating pet owners and vets about SPRYNG™ positive treatment outcomes. The Company has five more pending studies, with expected results reported before the conclusion of 2024. PETV's SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion Technology is a "Game Changer" medical device that successfully treats pets and gives owners options beyond surgeries. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/.

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's interview with VRM BioLogik® Group's (VRM) Ken Bellamy, Founder and President. As a leading technology company utilizing microbial formulations, VRM is creating solutions for significant organic waste mitigation and recycling issues facing the planet. Ken explains that using organic catalysts and waste materials, the Company creates technologies that improve soils, increasing agricultural productivity and water conservation. VRM offers solutions to small growers and large governmental organizations to recycle organic waste into usable nutrient-rich products. Ken talks about VRM's participation in the COP 28 event in Dubai, where they showcased innovative solutions and case studies. VRM had the privilege of delivering a speech on behalf of the Government of Indonesia at the event, emphasizing the government's six years of experience and initiatives using VRM's innovative, environmentally sound technologies, products, and services. Currently, VRM is working with nine other countries seeking environmentally sound solutions to improve waste management conversion into usable products significantly. Global private and public entities are increasingly looking to improve crop yields and increase available agricultural acreage to eliminate food insecurities. VRM continues to find innovative technologies that can assist and repair the planet's ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit VRM BioLogik® Group - https://www.vrm.science/.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, ACXP is developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David updates viewers on the Company's FDA Phase 2 clinical trial on the Ibezapolstat drug, a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Based on positive data from Phase 2a and Phase 2b, management is now going forward with the FDA Phase 3. The Company compared its top-line data with the currently used standard-of-care drugs in the marketplace, and Ibezapolstat has impressive positive results. Phases 2a and 2b confirmed that the drug had approximately 94% success with no reinfections. In treated patients, the microbiome bacteria found in the digestive tract shows the bacteria maintaining and restoring itself within those patients after a 10-day treatment. At a recent microbiome conference presentation in Texas, the Company compared logarithmic results from a competitor drug (vancomycin) to its Ibezapolstat drug, showing the differences in the effects on gut microbiome bacteria. Competitor drugs have been used for decades to treat CDI, but the reinfection rates are very high and greatly diminished gut microbiome bacteria. ACXP's Ibezapolstat study results have shown to combat reinfections effectively. Based on the data and other publications regarding the market size for the newly discovered and effective treatment of CDI, ACXP believes Ibezapolstat could be a market worth over $1B. Decades-old antibacterial drugs are not working due to changes in the molecular composition of CDI. Thousands of people worldwide die annually, with many catching CDI in hospitals and nursing homes. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes its Ibezapolstat drug is the next generation for effectively treating CDI. Throughout 2024, Investors and others should expect more exciting news about Ibezapolstat and other positive corporate ongoings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with Masateru Higashida, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) ($NUZE) ("NuZee Coffee"). The Company leads in the co-packing for single-serve coffee formats, helping partners and other companies enter and expand into the single-serve coffee market. NuZee offers small coffee roasters to more prominent global brands, an end-to-end sustainable solution with flexibility and capacity to grow their market segments. Consumers want high-quality coffee, an on-the-go product that NuZee produces and sells globally, "Pour Over" and "Brew Bag" (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffee. Popularity for the product began in Japan and is now gaining acceptance with US consumers. Masateru explains the Company's single-serve Pour-Over coffee co-branding partnership with Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Brand. The Company has other co-branding relationships like the one with Stone Brewing, a prominent US craft beer company. Stone Brewing and NuZee see lots of synergies that can expand both companies' brands. Other opportunities exist globally as the Company evaluates direct marketing and co-branding strategies. Management is lowering costs from the reduced expenditures in fees paid to legal professionals, consultants, and non-performing advertisement firms. Throughout 2024, the Company believes revenues should increase on existing product lines from its sales/marketing campaigns while seeking more co-branding relationships in the US and globally. NuZee is working on new product innovations and will continue to grow its single-serve coffee product, which can be easily portable for travel, offices, and other events. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. - https://mynuzee.com/.

Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®) and New to The Street TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry present the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment. Ana and Alain discuss the topic of news media host Tucker Carlson and his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tucker Carlson has speculated that in 2021, the US NSA unmasked his internet identity and leaked emails to the media about his communications about interviewing the Russian president. If it did happen, as Carlson claims, unsecured email platforms are known to be vulnerable. Individuals and businesses with compromised emails account for 91% of the source of cybersecurity problems. Many individuals, companies, and governmental entities contract Big Tech platforms for email accounts and other technology services. When entering into agreements with Big Tech, the "Term of Use" language often confuses consumers, not realizing they allow technology service providers, in some cases, authorizations to track, store, and sell data. Recently, Google settled a lawsuit with end-users claiming web traffic spying activities while using the "incognito" browser mode. Alan suggests using a secure virtual private network that isn't on a Big Tech platform. Sekur's SekurVPN services allow end-users to appear always as operating in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. SekurVPN protects subscribers' digital identity and internet traffic as an encrypted platform. The Company and its fully controlled servers are in Switzerland, a country with the most stringent privacy laws. IP addresses are personal private property, and any compromised use of data is strictly prohibited. The Company's SekurVPN, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger services have enhanced encrypted security features that can significantly minimize end-users from a possible cyberattack. Alan offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY; subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions for five years on any of the Company's subscriptions. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. never data mines, never sells data and never asks for a phone number. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

