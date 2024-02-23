GenAI Smartphones & AI PCs Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.8% from 2024 to 2029.



The rising integration of AI in the devices, increasing demand for personalized and efficient user experiences, and the continual integration of AI across diverse consumer electronics categories are the major drivers for global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market growth.

Key Market Trends

Growing emphasis for on-device AI capabilities enables real-time processing and personalized user experiences without relying solely on cloud-based solutions.

Developments in generative AI technologies facilitate content creation, image generation, text-to-image diffusion, and enhancing user interactions.

Increasing partnerships among technology companies fosters the development and deployment of AI-powered features, leading to diverse and innovative offerings.





Key Market Insights

As per the processing power outlook, the mid-range and budget products segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market from 2024 to 2029

As per the type outlook, the AI PCs segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

Samsung, Qualcomm, HP, Dell, Lenovo, MSI, Intel, Microsoft, Xiaomi, Vivo, Honor, and Oppo among others, are some of the key players operating in the global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market.





By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

GenAI Smartphones

AI PCs

By Processing Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

High-performance Products

Mid-range and Budget Products

By Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

4G/LTE

5G/LTE GenAI Smartphones

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





