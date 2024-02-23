GenAI Smartphones & AI PCs Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.8% from 2024 to 2029.
The rising integration of AI in the devices, increasing demand for personalized and efficient user experiences, and the continual integration of AI across diverse consumer electronics categories are the major drivers for global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market growth.
Key Market Trends
- Growing emphasis for on-device AI capabilities enables real-time processing and personalized user experiences without relying solely on cloud-based solutions.
- Developments in generative AI technologies facilitate content creation, image generation, text-to-image diffusion, and enhancing user interactions.
- Increasing partnerships among technology companies fosters the development and deployment of AI-powered features, leading to diverse and innovative offerings.
Key Market Insights
- As per the processing power outlook, the mid-range and budget products segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market from 2024 to 2029
- As per the type outlook, the AI PCs segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market from 2024 to 2029
- Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
- Samsung, Qualcomm, HP, Dell, Lenovo, MSI, Intel, Microsoft, Xiaomi, Vivo, Honor, and Oppo among others, are some of the key players operating in the global GenAI smartphones & AI PCs market.
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- GenAI Smartphones
- AI PCs
By Processing Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- High-performance Products
- Mid-range and Budget Products
By Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- 4G/LTE
- 5G/LTE GenAI Smartphones
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
