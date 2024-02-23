CF & CFRP Market Size & Share Envisaged To Reach USD 79.45 Billion by 2030: Global Report by MarketDigits

Richmond, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketDigits, the CF & CFRP Market was valued USD 33.98 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 79.45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The carbon fiber (CF) and carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) market continue to exhibit robust growth globally, fueled by increasing demand across a myriad of industries. CF, known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance, finds extensive applications in aerospace, automotive, sports equipment, and wind energy sectors. CFRP, reinforced with carbon fibers, further enhances structural integrity and performance, driving its adoption in automotive manufacturing for lightweighting purposes, aerospace for aircraft components, and construction for seismic-resistant structures. The market's growth is propelled by ongoing technological advancements, rising environmental concerns prompting the shift towards lightweight materials, and stringent regulations emphasizing fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. As industries increasingly prioritize sustainability and performance, the CF and CFRP market is poised for sustained expansion, with innovations likely to drive further penetration into diverse end-use sectors.

Major vendors in the global CF & CFRP Market: Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay, SGL Carbon, Kureha Corporation, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Co., Ltd. , DowAksa, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. , Others and Others

Growing Aerospace Industry

The burgeoning aerospace industry serves as a primary driver for the carbon fiber (CF) and carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) market due to the unparalleled demand for lightweight yet durable materials. CF and CFRP's exceptional properties, including high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and superior performance under extreme conditions, align perfectly with the stringent requirements of aerospace applications. As aircraft manufacturers strive to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and increase payload capacity, CF and CFRP offer compelling solutions by significantly reducing the weight of aircraft structures while maintaining structural integrity.

Moreover, the growing preference for composite materials in aircraft design, driven by their ability to optimize aerodynamics and improve fuel economy, further amplifies the demand for CF and CFRP in the aerospace sector. With the aerospace industry poised for sustained growth fueled by increasing air travel demand and technological advancements, the CF and CFRP market are set to witness continuous expansion as they become integral components of next-generation aircraft designs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials

Rising Focus on Performance and Durability

Opportunities:

Developing bio-based and recyclable CF & CFRP

Developing next-generation resins

Developing efficient recycling and disposal methods for CF & CFRP

Developing efficient recycling and disposal methods for carbon fiber (CF) and carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) materials emerges as a prominent trend within the CF and CFRP market, driven by environmental sustainability imperatives and regulatory pressures. As industries increasingly adopt CF and CFRP for their lightweight and durable properties, the need for effective end-of-life management becomes imperative to mitigate environmental impact and maximize resource utilization. Innovations in recycling technologies are gaining momentum, aiming to recover and repurpose CF and CFRP materials from decommissioned structures and manufacturing waste.

Furthermore, advancements in disposal techniques, such as thermal treatments and pyrolysis, seek to minimize waste generation and reduce the environmental footprint of CF and CFRP production processes. These efforts not only address the growing concerns regarding waste management but also unlock opportunities for circular economy models, fostering a more sustainable trajectory for the CF and CFRP market.

North America dominates the market for CF & CFRP Market.

North America boasts a robust aerospace and defense industry, serving as a major consumer of CFRP materials renowned for their high strength-to-weight ratio, a critical feature for aerospace applications encompassing aircraft components and structures. With the region being home to several leading aircraft manufacturers, the demand for CFRP in this sector remains consistently high. Moreover, the automotive industry in North America is progressively adopting CFRP materials to achieve lightweighting and enhance performance. Offering benefits such as weight reduction, improved fuel efficiency, and heightened safety in vehicle structures, CFRP composites are increasingly integrated into various automobile segments, including high-end sports cars, electric vehicles (EVs), and luxury vehicles. Additionally, North America's dominance in the CF and CFRP market is further bolstered by its advanced research and development facilities, strong regulatory framework supporting aerospace and automotive innovation, and robust infrastructure facilitating the production and supply chain operations for these advanced materials.

Based on the Resin Type segment categorized into Thermosetting CFRP and Thermoplastic CFRP. Thermoplastic CFRP has a major share in the CF and CFRP market. Thermoplastic resins, including polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polypropylene (PP), and polyamide (PA), present a spectrum of favorable attributes for CFRP applications. They demonstrate exceptional mechanical strength, toughness, chemical resistance, and thermal stability, collectively enhancing the performance and longevity of CFRP composites. Notably, thermoplastic resins possess a distinct advantage in their capacity to undergo multiple melting and re-melting cycles without significant degradation, facilitating streamlined processing techniques such as melt impregnation, thermoforming, and welding. In contrast to thermosetting resins, which necessitate curing and lack reshaping capabilities post-processing, thermoplastics offer heightened flexibility and simplified fabrication processes.

Segmentations Analysis of CF & CFRP Market: -

By Precursor Type PAN Pitch Rayon

By Source Virgin CF Recycled CF

By Resin Type Thermosetting CFRP Thermoplastic CFRP

By Manufacturing Process Lay-up Compression Molding Resin Transfer Molding Filament Winding Pultrusion Injection Molding Others

By End-Use Industry Aerospace & Defense Wind Energy Automotive & Transportation Sporting Goods Civil Engineering Pipes & Tanks Marine Medical Electrical & Electronics Others



