PFAS Testing Market projected to reach USD 693.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " PFAS Testing Market ” , by PFAS Categories (PFAS derivatives, Perfluoroalkyl acids (PFAAs), Perfluoro PFAA precursors, Non-PFAA perfluoroalkyls, Perfluoroalkane sulfonamide (FASA)-based PFAA precursors, Fluorotelomer-based PFAA precursors, Silicon PFAS, Side-chain Fluorinated Aromatic PFAS, Other Aliphatic PFAS, Others), By Analytical Testing Technique (Targeted Testing{GC or LC, MS, GC/MS, LC/MS}, Total Flurine Method{PIGE, CIC, INAA, ISE, XPS}, Others), By Analyte Type (PFOS, PFOA, PFNA, PFHxS) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global PFAS Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 255.9 million Market size value in 2030 USD 693.2 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 15.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered PFAS Categories, Analytical Testing Technique, Analyte Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW AccuStandard Agilent Technologies Sample of Companies Covered Biotage LGC Limited Merck KGaA

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on PFAS Testing Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) Testing Market is experiencing robust growth. The escalating awareness of PFAS contamination and its detrimental effects has spurred a steady rise in the demand for testing services and solutions. Across the globe, governments and regulatory bodies have intensified regulations concerning PFAS contamination in various environmental mediums, necessitating monitoring and testing measures to ensure adherence to permissible thresholds. Technological progressions in analytical methods and instrumentation have notably augmented the proficiency of PFAS testing, resulting in enhanced sensitivity, selectivity, and efficiency in detecting PFAS compounds. Forecasts indicate sustained growth in the PFAS testing market, driven by mounting regulatory mandates, expanding public awareness, and ongoing advancements in testing technologies.

Major vendors in the global PFAS Testing Market:

AccuStandard

Agilent Technologies

Biotage

LGC Limited

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH and Co.

Merck KGaA

Neutron (Cotecna group)

PerkinElmer Inc.

Phenomenex

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TUV SUD

Waters Corporation

Others

Rising consciousness regarding ecological and public health

One of the primary drivers for the global PFAS Testing Market is the rising consciousness regarding ecological and public health. Growing awareness of the detrimental health effects linked to PFAS exposure, such as cancer, immune system disorders, reproductive issues, and developmental delays, has heightened public concern about their presence in the environment. PFAS are persistent pollutants that can accumulate in both wildlife and humans, raising long-term ecological and health concerns. This heightened awareness has spurred calls for more extensive monitoring and remediation efforts, consequently driving the demand for reliable testing solutions within the PFAS testing market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Efficient monitoring and management of pollution

Continuous advancements in analytical techniques and instrumentation

Opportunities:

The expanding application of PFAS testing beyond traditional environmental monitoring

Increasing regulations on PFAS by government bodies worldwide

Governments around the world are increasingly enacting strict regulations on PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) due to mounting concerns regarding their detrimental impacts on human health and the environment. These regulations are designed to minimize PFAS exposure and contamination, ensuring the safety of water, food, and consumer goods. Collaboration and information-sharing among global regulatory bodies are on the rise, leading to standardized approaches in managing PFAS across borders. International agreements and conventions further encourage countries to implement comprehensive regulations to tackle PFAS contamination effectively. Consequently, this regulatory environment fuels the demand for reliable testing solutions within the PFAS testing market, facilitating compliance with regulatory standards, and safeguarding public health and the environment.

North America dominates the market for PFAS Testing Market.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global PFAS Testing Market, In North America, notably in the United States and Canada, there are stringent regulations governing PFAS contamination. Regulatory bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. and Health Canada establish thresholds for PFAS levels in drinking water, soil, and air. This fosters a demand for comprehensive testing solutions to ensure adherence to these regulations. The region boasts a significant industrial presence, encompassing manufacturing facilities, chemical plants, and military bases, where PFAS have been widely used or historically present. This industrial activity contributes to elevated levels of PFAS contamination in the environment, necessitating extensive testing and monitoring efforts.

In Europe, notable progress is occurring in PFAS testing, with the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) playing an active role in regulating these substances. This involvement includes proposing limitations on PFAS usage as part of the REACH regulation. Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region, countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are confronting rising concerns about PFAS contamination due to swift industrialization and urban development. Consequently, regulatory initiatives are being implemented to tackle these challenges, with Japan, for instance, establishing regulatory thresholds for PFAS levels in drinking water.

The Drinking water Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global PFAS Testing Market, The Application segment comprises various categories such as soil and sediments, Drinking water, food and food packaging, surface and groundwater, and others. Among them Drinking water is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Drinking water represents a primary source of PFAS exposure for humans, raising concerns due to potential health risks such as cancer, immune system dysfunction, and developmental issues. Consequently, regulatory bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States have instituted guidelines and regulations governing PFAS levels in drinking water. Heightened public awareness, propelled by media attention and environmental advocacy, further amplifies pressure on regulatory agencies and water utilities to prioritize PFAS testing and address any contamination promptly. The dominance of the drinking water segment in the PFAS testing market stems from its pivotal role in safeguarding public health and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

