Curai Health to Expand Access to Care for Individuals Experiencing Homelessness

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Curai Health , a virtual clinic, announced that it is expanding access to high-quality care for individuals experiencing homelessness. In collaboration with Healthcare in Action , a street-based medical group that provides comprehensive healthcare services for behavioral health and substance use disorders, as well as housing navigation and care management support for individuals experiencing homelessness, Curai’s platform will support in delivering convenient virtual care to patients experiencing homelessness in California.



"Our healthcare system in the U.S. leaves behind so many individuals, preventing them from getting the basic care they need,” said Neal Khosla, CEO and cofounder of Curai Health. “We’re honored to work with our partners to bring a radically more scalable form of access to care to their existing support for a drastically underserved population.”

Healthcare in Action patients will have access to virtual care powered by Curai. Using the Curai app, they can chat with a licensed clinician within minutes, 24/7 at no cost to the patient.

“There is a shortage of medical providers to support unhoused patients in dire need of medical care,” said Dr. Michael Hochman, CEO of Healthcare in Action. “We are excited to partner with organizations like Curai that will help us find creative solutions to our capacity challenges.”

As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai partners with health plans and health systems to increase clinical capacity, reduce operating expenses, and engage more patients. Since its founding in 2017, Curai Health has delivered on-demand, affordable, and high-quality virtual primary and urgent care. Curai’s custom software and advanced platform empower providers with information for better health care, from streamlining information gathering and clinical documentation to providing up-to-date medical knowledge.

About Curai Health

