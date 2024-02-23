HPLC Market Anticipated to Surpass USD 6.6 Billion by 2031, Demonstrating 5.3% CAGR | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global HPLC market was projected to attain US$ 4.2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 6.6 billion by 2031 .

An analytical chemistry technique called High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is frequently used to identify, separate, and measure each component in a mixture.

In HPLC, the mixture is forced through a solid absorbent material-filled column under pressure. Separation occurs as a result of the components in the mixture reacting differently with the absorbent substance.

There are several varieties of HPLC, including reversed-phase liquid chromatography, normal-phase chromatography, displacement chromatography, and partition chromatography.

The food and beverage industry has seen a sharp increase in the use of HPLC due to the growing consumption of packaged and processed foods. The environmental industry is adopting HPLC at a faster rate as a result of rising pollution and a growing global demand to enhance environmental conditions.

Key Findings of Market Report

HPLC is a flexible instrument, especially when paired with other detectors such as UV-visible spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, as well as fluorescence.

Next-generation intelligent HPLC systems are being introduced by vendors in the global HPLC business.

To lower compliance risk, these technologies offer unprecedented degrees of proactive mistake detection, troubleshooting, and usability.

Accumulation of patent studies and clinical trials is driving high performance liquid chromatography usage.

In pharmaceutical research and development, HPLC is often utilized, especially in drug discovery and clinical trials.

It has taken the position of a number of spectroscopic techniques as well as gas chromatography in pre-sale testing, drug marketing, and drug control procedures.

Market Trends For HPLC

The HPLC market is seeing growth due to increased investment in pharmaceutical drug research. Global investment group PAG stated in 2023 that it will invest US$200 million in the vertically integrated pharmaceutical company RK Pharma Inc.

It is anticipated that the funding would enable RK Pharma to expedite its growth ambitions, collaborations, and the development and introduction of further cutting-edge medications.

High-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (HPLC-MS) use is expected to increase, which will propel the growth of the HPLC market in the near future.

HPLC-MS's high productivity, sensitivity, and selectivity have made it an essential analytical tool in the pharmaceutical industry. It blends the detection specificity of mass spectrometry (MS) with the separation power of liquid chromatography (LC).

Several pharmaceutical applications, such as formulation evaluation, purity verification, and change monitoring, depend heavily on HPLC. The most recent HPLC market trends indicate that automated sample preparation, parallel LC separation, and improved MS detection efficiency are all areas where HPLC-MS interface technologies are continuously evolving.

There are now many more novel chemical entities than ever before, and there is a greater emphasis on determining drug discovery deadlines, which has made using HPLC-MS for drug analysis extremely difficult. Vendors might potentially benefit greatly from this scenario's significant HPLC market prospects.

Manufacturers are creating fresh, cutting-edge methods to improve sample analysis throughput overall while maintaining high selectivity and sensitivity. For instance, artificial intelligence (AI) is used as analytical intelligence in Shimadzu's Nexera Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatography series, which enables systems to identify and fix problems automatically.

Global Market for HPLC: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the HPLC market throughout the different regions. These are:

In 2022, North America made up the majority of the global market share. The regional market dynamics are being driven by the presence of major players and the availability of current technologies. The HPLC industry share in North America is also increasing due to the availability of qualified healthcare professionals and the advancements in chemical research and development.

Global HPLC Market: Key Players

To boost their income in the HPLC market, leading companies are introducing technologies that automate processes and optimize throughput analysis. These solutions also enable real-time chromatogram monitoring and parameter confirmation by analysts through the use of smart devices.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global HPLC market:

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

IDEX Corporation

ESA Biosciences, Inc.

Gilson, Inc.

JASCO Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Waters Corporation unveiled Alliance iS in 2023. This next-generation intelligent HPLC system is meant to lower compliance risk by including enhanced proactive error detection, troubleshooting, and user-friendliness.

The Agilent Ultivo triple-quadrupole liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC–MS) and LC/MSD iQ single-quadrupole LC–MS instruments, as well as the Plasmion-made Sicrit ion source, were jointly marketed in 2023 by Agilent Technologies and Plasmion.

Global HPLC Market Segmentation

Product Type Instruments Consumables Columns Filters Vials Tubes Accessories

End-user Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Laboratories Food & Beverage Industry Academic & Research Institutes Others (Environmental, Forensic, Chemicals, and Energy)

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



