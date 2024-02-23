Wofford announces new director of athletics

Spartanburg, South Carolina, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wofford College President Nayef Samhat has announced that Scott Kull will be the college’s next director of athletics, effective April 1, 2024.

Kull is currently the deputy athletics director for external affairs and executive director of the athletics foundation at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. He has held similar positions at the University of Utah, University of South Florida, Florida State and Texas Christian University. His career has also taken him to the University of Florida and Georgia Tech.

A proven fundraiser, Kull has 31 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, including work in strategic planning, student-athlete wellbeing, athletics marketing and media relations, departmental leadership, financial affairs, compliance and risk management, corporate sponsorship, licensing, ticket sales, emerging technologies and facilities and event management. In 2019, he was recognized by the Sports Business Journal as a “power player.”

“Scott Kull is eager to share his extensive expertise in NCAA Division I athletics with the Terriers, and we are eager for his leadership and direction as we continue our emphasis on the student-athlete model and the role athletics plays in enhancing the overall student experience at Wofford College,” says Wofford College President Nayef Samhat. “He will lead a team of talented student-athletes and committed coaches and athletics staff, and I look forward to watching him build relationships with our community.”

“I am incredibly grateful to President Samhat for this unbelievable opportunity,” says Kull. “Wofford and its student-athletes represent everything that’s right about intercollegiate athletics. It’s a perfect fit of rigorous academic standards, highly competitive athletics and phenomenal facilities. When walking on campus, I could feel the pride everyone has in being a Wofford Terrier.”

A former NCAA DIII student-athlete who participated in football and track, Kull holds a bachelor’s degree from Otterbein College and a master’s degree from The Ohio State University.

He values community and has been involved in United Way efforts, the Live Thankfully Program, Habitat for Humanity and in coaching youth basketball. He has competed in ironman triathlon events and enjoys cycling and travel.

