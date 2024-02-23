Red light therapy for neuro/cognitive benefits

Seattle, WA, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brain is the center of life, controlling every aspect of our lives, including cognition: perception, sensation, memory, attention, and thinking. The human brain, with tens of billions of nerve cells every day, works non-stop to ensure the regular operation of various functions of our body. However, the brain ages just like other body organs, and several diseases can disrupt brain functions. Maintaining cognitive health is a major challenge in aging populations. The number of patients with memory loss and dementia is increasing year by year, and we still face a very serious challenge in protecting brain health.

If you ever experienced poor memory or wished for sharper cognitive abilities to tackle multiple projects. There is a simple and practical way – red light therapy to improve your brain function. Although it may seem irrelevant, sunlight is key to boosting cognitive performance.

What is Red Light Therapy?

Red light therapy (RLT), also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT) or photobiomodulation (PBM), involves exposure to specific wavelengths of visible red and near-infrared light (660-850 nm) to stimulate biological processes in the body. Our cells need water, nutrients, and light to thrive. However, since modern people have limited exposure to sunlight and we often stay indoors to use electronic products, there is a high absorbance of damaging white and blue light in our daily lives. Mitochondria (cell energy production unit) absorb red light directly and increase body metabolism after exposure. Red light therapy can directly penetrate the human body to promote circulation, immunity, healing, etc.





Red Light Therapy Advantages for Cognitive Health

A growing body of research reveals the critical role of light therapy in shaping brain health and function. Let's take a look at a few of these;

1. Neuroprotection

Higher levels of oxidative stress due to dysfunctional mitochondria lead to premature neuronal damage and contribute to neurodegenerative diseases related to cognition. Red light therapy increases mitochondria function to promote balance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. Studies have highlighted red light therapy has a potential neuroprotective and disease-modifying role in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients.



2. Cognitive Enhancement

Increased blood flow to the brain supports cognitive function. Red light therapy not only speeds up the blood circulation oxygenation of the neurons but also increases the supply of essential nutrients to the brain, such as glucose and amino acids. These nutrients delivery are vital to maintain several cognitive processes. Transcranial photobiomodulation therapy in healthy adults has significantly improved the attention, memory, emotions, and executive functions.



3. Mood Regulation

Surprisingly, our mood is indirectly connected with cognitive health. Good sleep is indispensable for efficient brain detoxification and emotional fitness. Red light therapy is well known for regulating the sleep-wake cycle (circadian rhythm) by producing melatonin neurotransmitters. Light exposure is a significant contributor to circadian rhythms in humans and other mammals. Light not only regulates human rhythmic behavior through visual pathways but also affects brain function through a large number of non-visual signals. Disruption in sleep and mood disorders can impair cognitive functions. A recent study showed transcranial nocturnal red light exposure to the brain alleviates cognitive functions at night along with high sleep quality.

4. Accelerate Neurogenesis

Red light therapy stimulates blood supply to boost the growth of new neurons. It could facilitate the integration of newly formed neurons into functional neural networks by promoting the encoding of new memories. A study done on traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients to evaluate RLT effects showed positive outcomes in the form of reduced inflammation, swelling, and restored cognition and repair in the brain.



Best Red Light Therapy Device for Cognitive Health

Conclusion

Each of us wishes our brains to be intelligent and bright to have more robust learning, memory, and emotions. Unleash the brain potential with red light therapy! Red light can activate brain function and increase neural connections through non-visual pathways. RLT can also reduce anxiety, improve sleep, stabilize mood, and boost energy, along with other benefits. In addition, we should pay more attention to brain health, diagnosis, and disease treatment.

References & Citations

