Metalized Flexible Packaging Market projected to reach USD 16.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "Metalized Flexible Packaging Market ” , by Packaging Type (Bags, Pouches, Wraps, Others), By Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate films, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene films, Cast Polypropylene films, Metalized Polymers(PET), Metalized Polypropylene(PP), Metalized Nylon(PA), Metalized Polyethylene(PE), Metalized Paper, Metalized Cellophane, Others), By Application (Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Personal care and Cosmetics, Household Products, Industrial Application, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 11.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 16.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 5.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Packaging Type, Material, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Essel Propack Ltd Amcor Sample of Companies Covered Baroda Packaging Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Cosmo Films Ltd

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Metalized Flexible Packaging Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The metalized flexible packaging market is experiencing robust growth. Metallized plastic, a composite material consisting of layers of polymers such as polypropylene, polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and aluminium, is widely utilized in the packaging industry due to its cost-effectiveness and superior barrier properties. Flexible packaging has gained significant popularity in various sectors including food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The escalating demand for flexible packaging can be attributed to factors such as population growth and the increasing need for fresh and frozen foods, beverages, personal care items, and pharmaceuticals.

Continuous investments in technology, equipment, and research and development have fueled the growth of the flexible packaging industry. Innovations focusing on enhancing barrier properties, such as absorbing food odours, inhibiting oxygen migration, and extending food preservation, have been pivotal in driving the evolution of flexible packaging solutions. Engineers have continually improved barrier properties, resulting in extended shelf life and enhanced functionality of flexible packaging solutions. Flexible packaging effectively shields against moisture, microbes, temperature fluctuations, and contaminants, thereby significantly prolonging the shelf life of food products and facilitating early detection of spoilage, ultimately reducing food wastage.

Major vendors in the global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market are

Amcor

Baroda Packaging

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd

Essel Propack Ltd

Flex

Goudsmit Magnetics

Huhtamaki

Jindal Poly films

Mondi

Polyplex Corporation

Sealed Air

Sonoco

TC Transcontinental

Uflex

Other entities

The increasing population and demand for various consumer goods drive the growing need for metalized flexible packaging.

One of the primary drivers for the global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market is the Increasing population and demand for various consumer goods driving the growing need for flexible packaging. As the global population steadily rises, there is an escalating demand for products spanning diverse sectors like food, beverages, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. This uptick in population directly correlates to an amplified need for packaging materials to effectively contain and safeguard these products. Flexible packaging presents an array of benefits, such as user-friendliness, lightweight composition, and space-saving attributes. With consumers placing increasing emphasis on convenience in their buying preferences, the demand for flexible packaging, which offers easy transportation, storage, and disposal, continues its upward trajectory. This swelling population and the burgeoning demand for various consumer goods have generated a notable market opportunity for metallized flexible packaging. Its adaptability, convenience, and capacity to safeguard and prolong product freshness position it as a prime choice for industries seeking efficient and environmentally sustainable packaging solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing population and demand for various consumer goods drive the growing need for Metalized flexible packaging.

The growing preference for convenient, durable, and visually appealing packaging

Metalized Flexible packaging has been driven by product development focused on barrier properties

Opportunities:

The growth of Metalized Flexible Packaging is largely fueled by its sustainability aspect.

Urbanization, busy lifestyles, and punctuality demands are driving the preference for convenient, Metalized flexible-packaged ready meals

The growth of Metalized Flexible Packaging is largely fueled by its sustainability aspect.

The growth of flexible packaging is significantly attributed to its sustainability advantages. Benefits such as reduced raw material usage, minimal natural resource consumption in production, and decreased waste compared to traditional packaging formats have made it increasingly preferred by both consumers and manufacturers. Flexible packaging requires significantly less energy throughout its lifecycle. The recyclability of post-consumer waste further enhances its appeal. Amidst fierce market competition, the sustainability factor provides a significant advantage for flexible packaging. Additionally, consumers and businesses are increasingly prioritizing sustainability in their purchasing decisions, further driving the adoption of metalized flexible packaging.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for metalized flexible Packaging Market

Asia Pacific stands out as the dominating region in the global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, The Asia-Pacific region, depicted by nations such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, has witnessed swift economic expansion. This surge in economic activity has bolstered consumer purchasing capacity, spurring the demand for packaged items such as food, beverages, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. With a substantial and burgeoning population, there is a heightened need for consumer goods, thereby driving the demand for packaging materials like metalized flexible packaging. The amalgamation of economic growth, population demographics, industrial development, and technological progress has driven the Asia-Pacific region to prominence in the metalized flexible packaging market.

In North America and Europe, significant investments in research and development aim to improve the performance and sustainability of metalized flexible packaging. This encompasses advancements in barrier properties, printing methods, and recyclability. The food and beverage industries in these regions are increasingly adopting metalized flexible packaging due to its lightweight, durable, and customizable characteristics. This packaging solution is utilized for various products such as snacks, beverages, and ready-to-eat meals.

The Food Packaging Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, the Application segment comprises various categories such as food packaging, Beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, Personal care and cosmetics, Household products, Industrial Applications and Others. Among them, the food packaging segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. As the global population expands, the demand for food products necessitates efficient packaging solutions like metalized flexible packaging. Renowned for its exceptional barrier properties safeguarding food items from moisture, oxygen, and light, this packaging option extends shelf life and upholds product integrity, thus appealing significantly to food manufacturers. Metalized flexible packaging's adaptability allows for customization to suit various food product requirements, spanning from individual snack packs to bulk packaging. Modern consumers' inclination towards convenient, portable, and easily accessible packaging aligns perfectly with metalized flexible packaging, further upholding its attractiveness. The amalgamation of preservation capabilities, versatility, cost-effectiveness, consumer preferences, and sustainability solidifies the dominance of metalized flexible packaging in the food packaging segment.

