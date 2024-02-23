Documents made available – Friday, February 23, 2024 – 6.30 pm

ARGAN's 2023

Universal Registration Document

made available

Argan informs the public that the 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed on Friday,

February 23rd, with the French financial markets authority (AMF) under number D.24-0065.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is thus available on the company's website (www.argan.fr) under the heading Investor Relations / Regulated Information / AMF Communication, as well as on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

The translated English version should be made available by Friday, March 15th.

Copies of the Universal Registration Document (French version) are also available free of charge at the company's headquarters.

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance, the statutory auditors' reports and information on their fees.

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

March 21: General Assembly 2024

April 2: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024





2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the “in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As of today, our portfolio represents 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio is valued €3.7 billion as at December 31, 2023 for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.









