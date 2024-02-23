United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 5, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community had $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. United Community was recognized in the 2023 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for Overall Satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. United Community was also recognized in 2023 by Newsweek as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America and named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com