LLOG Exploration Issues Statement Regarding the Passing of its Founder and Chairman Gerald A. Boelte

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. (“LLOG” or “the Company”), today paid tribute to the legacy and contributions of its Chairman and Founder, Gerald A. Boelte, and issued the following statement. “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Gerald A. Boelte on February 22, 2024, in a single vehicle accident on his family property. The entire LLOG family mourns his loss as we extend our deepest sympathies to the Boelte family.”



Philip LeJeune, President and CEO of LLOG, commented, “Jerry founded LLOG in 1977 and guided it for the past 45+ years. He was a friend and mentor to us all and his passing is a tremendous loss for LLOG and the entire energy industry. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Mr. Boelte remained actively involved in the Company throughout his life. His decades of experience, leadership and support drove LLOG to become a world-class E&P operator. Burial arrangements are being made by the family and are expected to be private.

About LLOG

LLOG Exploration Company L.L.C. is a privately-owned exploration and production company in the United States. LLOG’s corporate headquarters is in Covington, Louisiana and the Company has an office in Houston, Texas. For additional information, visit the Company’s website at www.llog.com.