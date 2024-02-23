Diagnos Announces Variation in One Insider Ownership of Common Shares

BROSSARD, Québec, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or the “Issuer”) (TSX Venture: ADK), announces that on February 20, 2024, Mr. Tristram Coffin (the “Investor”) disposed of 800,000 common shares (each a “Share”) of the Corporation. As a result, since the last Form 62-103F1 was filed, the percentage of the Shares of the Issuer controlled by the Investor decreased by 1.98% on an undiluted basis, and by 2.62% on a partially-diluted basis.



Immediately before the disposal of the Shares, the Investor exercised control over 8,280,234 Shares of the Issuer, representing ownership of 11.14% on an undiluted basis, and 11.89% on a partially diluted basis. Immediately after the disposal of the Shares, the Investor exercised control over 7,480,234 Shares, representing ownership of 10.06% on an undiluted basis, and 10.83% on a partially diluted basis.

The Investor intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including, but not limited to, the price and availability of the securities of the Corporation, subsequent developments affecting the Corporation or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, the Investor may decide to purchase additional securities of the Corporation or may decide to sell all or part of its investment.

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of advanced image enhancement algorithms which make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read.