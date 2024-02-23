Woodlands Development Group and Taylor Hospitality Announce the Opening of the Historic Tygart Hotel

Elkins, West Virginia, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodlands Development Group, in collaboration with Taylor Hospitality and architectural firm Mills Group, is thrilled to announce the opening of the Tygart Hotel on February 23rd, 2024 in Elkins, West Virginia. Opening inside the newly remodeled 1906 building that anchors the Downtown Elkins Historic District, the boutique hotel features 56 unique rooms and a lobby cocktail bar and restaurant called the Oxley House. The restaurant will not be opening simultaneously with the hotel and is set to open in March.

Dave Clark, Executive Director of Woodlands Development Group, owner of the Tygart Hotel, states, “We hope the new Tygart Hotel reflects the community that built and maintained the building for the past 115 years, and that it continues to act as a community hub as well as a place where visitors can feel and see what we love about this area.”

Woodlands’ goal with the Tygart Hotel is to develop a critical asset that will foster constructive community conversations and seed a culture of sustainable economic development in Elkins, Randolph County and beyond.

Taylor Hospitality, a leading national hospitality management company based out of Waynesboro, Virginia, has provided pre-opening development and daily management of the Tygart Hotel and Oxley House Restaurant on behalf of Woodlands Development Group. Taylor Hospitality is committed to creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that reflects local culture while offering visitors dependable, high-end hospitality services.

Sean Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Hospitality, says, “Our goal is to deliver hospitality. We are extremely proud of the team we have selected at the Tygart Hotel. Working with the Woodlands Group has been an honor. Bringing this historic West Virginia gem back to life has been years in the making and we are so proud of what we have been able to accomplish together. We are now at the point of delivering exceptional experiences for our guests and know that the Tygart Hotel will be a centerpiece of the Elkins community.”

The Tygart Hotel features 56 guest rooms, ranging from single king and queen rooms to expansive king suites. Throughout the lobby and guest rooms the walls are decorated with work from West Virginia artists that celebrates past eras and towns that were once located in the nearby mountains and natural features. Woodlands hopes that the artwork encourages visitors to use the Tygart Hotel as a hub for exploring the area more extensively.

With its grand reopening the Tygart Hotel aims to become the premier destination for business and leisure travelers in the region. It is a part of the Ascend Boutique Hotel Collection, an upscale brand from Choice Hotels featuring unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels. Membership in the Ascend Boutique Hotel Collection enables hotel owners to maintain their local identity and operational independence while gaining access to Choice’s industry-leading technology, robust distribution channels, and award-winning loyalty program.

The Tygart Hotel includes a small conference room, ideal for special events or meetings. Named in honor of Lousie McNeill, Pocahontas County native, West Virginia poet laureate, and professor of English and History at WVU, the conference room can accommodate up to 60 people.The ground floor and lobby will feature Oxley House, a full service cocktail bar and restaurant, set to open by March. Executive Chef Anthony Eads is developing an exciting menu that will feature seasonal and locally sourced foods and blend of innovation with traditional items.

Shane Jones, General Manager and Elkins native, invites locals and tourists to experience the renewed Tygart Hotel. "We are thrilled to open the doors of the Tygart Hotel once again, especially after such a transformational renovation. The Tygart team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and creating unforgettable experiences during your stay.”

As the Tygart Hotel opens its doors once again, it promises to be an active and exciting addition to Elkins Downtown Historic District, offering a unique combination of modern amenities and historic charm, along with an endless supply of good stories to tell. Be among the first guests to stay and see what all the excitement is about! Book your room today, by visiting www.tygarthotel.com .

Attachments