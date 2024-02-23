Regency Centers Announces Whole Foods Market Anchored Development in Central Connecticut

CHESHIRE, Conn., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers has acquired the land on which it plans to develop Cheshire Crossing, a 152,000-square foot shopping center anchored by Whole Foods Market in Cheshire, CT. This destination will be the retail component of a master-planned community known as Stone Bridge Crossing. Upon completion, Stone Bridge Crossing will include 140 townhomes and carriage houses, 300 multi-family units, and a 125-room Homewood Suites hotel in addition to the shopping center.



Located at the intersection of CT-10 and I-691, the major thoroughfare arteries for the region, Cheshire Crossing is uniquely situated to serve Cheshire and a cluster of nearby towns with a lineup of retailers new to the area. Whole Foods Market will be joined by a 23,000 square-foot TJMaxx, an additional 18,000-square feet of junior anchor space, five outparcels, and 38,000-square feet of inline shops.

“Cheshire Crossing is a great example of how Regency is remaining active in the region, and how we can leverage our experience and retailer relationships to develop best-in-class shopping centers from the ground up,” said Rebecca Wing, Vice President of Investments for Regency Centers. “We have a long history and working relationship with Whole Foods Market, and we look forward to demonstrating continued success as long-term stewards of this shopping center.”

For more information, please contact rebeccawing@regencycenters.com.

