DKS INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) common stock between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 22, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Dick’s Sporting Goods class action lawsuit. Captioned Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union No. 719 Pension Trust Fund v. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., No. 24-cv-00196 (W.D. Pa.), the Dick’s Sporting Goods class action lawsuit charges Dick’s Sporting Goods and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Dick’s Sporting Goods class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for products in Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (ii) the “structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow Dick’s Sporting Goods to manage its excess inventory without hurting its profitability; and (iii) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ profitability.

On May 19, 2023, TD Cowen and Telsey Advisory Group issued analyst reports lowering their sales and earnings per share estimates for Dick’s Sporting Goods for both the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and the full year. On this news, the price of Dick’s Sporting Goods common stock fell nearly 7%.

Then, on August 22, 2023, Dick’s Sporting Goods revealed that profitability for the second quarter of 2023 was significantly lower than previously represented. Specifically, Dick’s Sporting Goods’ net income was $244 million (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $338 million), earnings per share were $2.82 (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $3.81), gross margin was 34.4% (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 36.3%), and pre-tax margin was 10.2% (below Dick’s Sporting Goods’ previously-issued guidance of 11.7%). Dick’s Sporting Goods also lowered its profitability guidance for the rest of fiscal year 2023. On this news, the price of Dick’s Sporting Goods common stock fell more than 24%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Dick’s Sporting Goods common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Dick’s Sporting Goods class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Dick’s Sporting Goods class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Dick’s Sporting Goods class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Dick’s Sporting Goods class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

