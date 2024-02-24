METHANEX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Methanex Corporation on Behalf of Methanex Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Methanex Corporation (“Methanex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEOH) on behalf of Methanex stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Methanex has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 20, 2024, Methanex issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that commercial production of its new 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 (G3), in Geismar, Louisiana has been delayed due to complications that occurred in the autothermal reformer (ATR) during the late stages of the initial start-up process.” Methanex stated that significant damage was sustained to a large number of supporting refractory bricks in the vessel which will require replacement, causing commercial production to be delayed up to the end of the third quarter of 2024.

On this news, Methanex’s stock price fell $5.08 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $41.97 per share on February 20, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Methanex shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

