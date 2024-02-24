FLUENCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fluence Energy, Inc. on Behalf of Fluence Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) on behalf of Fluence stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fluence has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that “undisclosed to investors, the U.S. affiliate of its largest shareholder and corporate parent, Siemens, has a filed a lawsuit accusing Fluence of a laundry list of embarrassing and costly engineering and design failures, false representations, and most notably fraud.”



On this news, the Company’s stock price declined.

