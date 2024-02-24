Application to delist from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark submitted

Copenhagen, Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 3-2024





Hypefactors has submitted an official application to delist from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. A decision backed by 98,42% of the share capital represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23. February 2024



Delisting requires the final approval from Nasdaq. The details of​ the delisting ​procedure and ​consequenses for shareholders is stated in the company announcement 01-2024.





Hypefactors is an AI based reputation and corporate trust technology company, providing a tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to several facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

