Rolflex Recovery Launches Effective Solution for Muscle Recovery at Home

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rolflex Recovery has launched its range of deep tissue foam rollers that offer dynamic benefits and are effective for muscle recovery at home for people dealing with pain and soreness.

In today’s fast-paced and stressful world, experiencing common issues like muscle aches and soreness is becoming increasingly prevalent. Whether engaged in fitness activities or any kind of sports, many people often experience these discomforts. Deep tissue massage therapy is considered one of the most effective ways to relieve pain. However, getting professional treatment from experts can be expensive and time-consuming.



This is where the innovative solutions from Rolflex Recovery have their advantages. Its line of recovery solutions has been co-created by world-renowned physical therapist and sports massage therapist Nic Bartolotta. He has worked with several professional athletes and teams and has brought his vast experience to the Recovery Pro range and more. At the heart of these rollers is their patented design, which mimics the massage therapist’s thumb.

“Our patented roller uses trigger point therapy (also known as myofascial release) to mimic the pressure and precision generated by a therapist's thumb,” explained a representative for the company. That is how it offers an effective and all-natural solution for people who are dealing with sore muscles, tightness, etc.

Some of the advantages of Rolflex Pro include relief from deep tissue and muscle tension that can hamper people’s movements and stop them from being at their best. These rollers can also accelerate the recovery times after workouts and reduce fatigue. Those looking to treat cramps during competitions can also benefit from the cutting-edge advantages offered by these rollers.

This deep-tissue muscle roller has been the go-to courtside option for some of the top teams in the country in various sports. People who are dealing with the impact of chronic tight muscles or want to recover from injuries can also get enormous benefits from using these rollers. Overall, they offer a natural way to relieve hand and leg pain, which can greatly improve people’s lives.

Rolflex Recovery helps isolate knots so that people can treat themselves to therapeutic full-body massages. It also helps people with soft tissue injuries like tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, and runner’s knee, which are caused by strained or torn tendons resulting from overuse. The roller stimulates blood circulation around the injured tendon to boost oxygen supply and promote healing.

To understand its comprehensive muscle recovery benefits and browse the range of products from Rolflex Recovery, check out their guide: 5 Benefits of Deep Tissue Foam Rolling.

About Rolflex Recovery

Co-created by world-renowned physical therapist and sports massage therapist Nic Bartolotta, this pain relief solution is more than a recovery tool and offers an all-natural solution to deal with pain and soreness.

