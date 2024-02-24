SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AVRO, CTLT, DOOR, FANG

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO)’s merger with Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, pre-merger AVROBIO shareholders are expected to own approximately 22.3% of the combined company. If you are an AVROBIO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s sale to Novo Holdings for $63.50 per share in cash. If you are a Catalent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR)’s sale to Owens Corning for $133.00 per share in cash. If you are a Masonite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s merger with Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. The proposed transaction consideration will consist of approximately 117.3 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $8 billion of cash, subject to customary adjustments. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Diamondback’s existing shareholders are expected to own approximately 60.5% of the combined company. If you are a Diamondback shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

