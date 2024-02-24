ZiFi Token Announces Strategic Partnership with $SATS: Revolutionizing the BRC20 Ecosystem

Vancouver, Canada , Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZiFi Token (Zero Inflation), a pioneering project in the DRC20 space, is proud to unveil its latest strategic partnership with $SATS, one of the most successful projects within the BRC20 protocol. This technical collaboration marks a significant milestone for both projects, promising to revolutionize the trading experience within the BRC20 ecosystem.

As part of this partnership, ZiFi Token and $SATS will work closely to integrate $SATS as the Layer 2 (L2) gas fee on ZiFi Token's upcoming BRC20 swap. Leveraging the strengths of both projects, this integration aims to streamline transactions, reduce costs, and enhance liquidity within the BRC20 network.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with $SATS, a globally recognized project within the BRC20 ecosystem," said the founder of ZiFi Token. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and enhancing the trading experience for our users."

With ZiFi Token's market capitalization currently under 200K and $SATS surpassing 900M, this partnership represents a significant milestone for both projects. The technical integration of $SATS as the L2 gas method on ZiFi Token's upcoming BRC20 swap is poised to unlock new opportunities for growth and development within the crypto space.

Furthermore, ZiFi Token is set to integrate BRC20 on its upcoming decentralized exchange (DEX), further bolstering its offerings within the BRC20 ecosystem. As part of this integration, $SATS will serve as the primary L2 gas for liquidity protocol and swap transactions, providing users with a seamless and efficient trading experience.

"This partnership with $SATS marks a pivotal moment for ZiFi Token and the broader BRC20 ecosystem," added the ZiFi founder. "Together with $SATS, we are committed to driving innovation, fostering liquidity, and creating value for our users."

In addition to the technical collaboration, both ZiFi Token and $SATS will be listed on ZiFi Token's Marketplace, offering users increased accessibility and exposure to both projects. Notably, $BSAT ("Black Sats"), a derivative of $SATS, will also be listed on the ZiFi Marketplace, with a conversion rate of 1 $BSAT equal to 100,000,000 $SATS.

About ZiFi Token

ZiFi Token (Zero Inflation) is a leading project in the DRC20 space, dedicated to revolutionizing decentralized finance and enhancing the trading experience for users worldwide. With a suite of innovative offerings and a commitment to driving growth and development, ZiFi Token is poised to lead the evolution of the crypto landscape.

About $SATS

$SATS is celebrated as the most memeable memecoin on the Bitcoin Chain, known for its witty memes, engaging content, and vibrant community. With multiple versions offering unique experiences and perks, $SATS has become a beloved icon among meme enthusiasts and crypto investors.

