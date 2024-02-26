Texas Family Violence Master Class by Dallas Domestic Violence Defense Lawyer Now Online Via YouTube on Coffee With Q Show / Podcast

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands , Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Coffee With Q Show," a renowned podcast platform, has recently featured a comprehensive masterclass on Texas family violence law, presented by Dallas domestic violence lawyer, John Helms. This insightful session, conducted by host Rene Perras of Legal Subject Matter Experts on Coffee With Q, is designed to educate and assist victims of family violence, providing them with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate the legal system effectively.



Coffee With Q Podcast Show

Key Highlights of the Masterclass:

Expert Guidance: Led by John Helms, a seasoned Dallas family violence defense attorney, the masterclass offers an in-depth look into the complexities of Texas family violence law.

Victim Support: The session is tailored to support victims of family violence, offering practical advice and legal strategies to protect their rights and seek justice.

Accessibility: The 30-minute video is available on YouTube, making it easily accessible to a wide audience. Additionally, the audio version of the masterclass can be found on major podcast platforms.

Comprehensive Coverage: The masterclass covers various aspects of family violence law, including legal definitions, protective orders, and the court process, ensuring a thorough understanding of the subject matter.

About "Coffee With Q Show / Podcast":

"Coffee With Q" is a popular podcast platform developed by tech entrepreneur Qamar Zaman, featuring interviews with experts across various fields. The platform aims to bring subject matter experts to demonstrate knowledge by sharing their expertise to get their expertise amplified through storytelling. The platform aims to provide valuable insights and information to its listeners, covering topics ranging from legal, business, health, finance, and technology and beyond.

About Host Rene Perras:

Rene Perras is the host of Legal Subject Matter Experts on the "Coffee With Q" podcast, where he facilitates discussions with experts in the legal field.

About Dallas Family Violence Defense Lawyer John Helms:

John Helms is a highly respected Dallas criminal defense attorney with extensive experience in handling complex legal cases. His expertise in domestic violence law makes him a sought-after legal advisor and speaker.

For more information:

Visit www.coffeewithq.org to watch the masterclass and learn more about the "Coffee With Q" podcast.

Watch full Masterclass here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/dallas-family-violence-defense-lawyer-interview/

