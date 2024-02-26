Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Size & Share Envisaged To Reach USD 18.43 Billion By 2032, at 17.8% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Antisense RNA and RNA Interference); By Route of Administration; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market size and share is currently valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 18.43 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 17.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is Antisense and RNA Interference? How Big Are Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Size & Share?

Antisense and RNA interference (RNAi), also referred to as Post-Transcriptional Gene Silencing (PTGS), is a gene silencing technology that employs double-stranded RNA to suppress protein synthesis in target cells. The technology assists with the formulation of drugs that can reduce cholesterol levels by half. Also, it finds immense importance in the treatment of acute viral infections such as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), owing to the availability of sufficient information about the gene expression of the HIV virus. Furthermore, it has shown some promising outcomes in the production of different tomato varieties with increased shelf life.

RNAi technologies are effective for treating several medical conditions as they inhibit gene expression associated with the disease. They employ short strands of synthetic nucleic acids known as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) from binding and modifying mRNA, thereby stopping the expression of target genes. The key benefit of the technology is its capability to lower the expression of disease-related genes precisely. With a rising focus on orphan drug development, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market demand is projected to rise over the forecast period.

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Key Companies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc.

GSK plc

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics

Key Highlights

The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market growth is primarily fueled by the capability of antisense and RNAi therapies to improve patient outcomes.

The market segmentation for antisense and RNAi therapeutics is primarily based on technology, route of administration, application, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics: Key Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Increasing focus on orphan and rare indications : RNAi and antisense therapeutics in treating several rare and orphan diseases with limited treatment options, including familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). These diseases are attractive to pharmaceutical firms as they allow for early proof-of-concept and commercialization with smaller trials. Besides, the potential for orphan drug designation and associated incentives further increases the appeal.

: RNAi and antisense therapeutics in treating several rare and orphan diseases with limited treatment options, including familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). These diseases are attractive to pharmaceutical firms as they allow for early proof-of-concept and commercialization with smaller trials. Besides, the potential for orphan drug designation and associated incentives further increases the appeal. Advancements in drug delivery methods: Another key factor propelling the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market sales is the development of novel drug delivery techniques. Using the new methods, RNA interference and antisense treatments can be delivered efficiently. The conventional drug delivery systems such as intravenous injections are difficult to cross cell membranes, presenting major obstacles to bioavailability. However, advances in material sciences and nanotechnology have enabled the development of complex carrier systems that can foster cellular uptake and protect oligonucleotides from deterioration.

Industry Trends:

Increase in R&D investments: Improvements in therapeutic outcomes for rare conditions through the use of antisense and RNAi therapies is one of the major trends driving industry demand. Besides, other factors like rising research and development initiatives and the availability of potential pipeline items are other trends anticipated to impact the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market size favorably.

Restraints:

Challenges associated with RNA therapeutics delivery: A key challenge associated with RNA therapeutic development is the effective delivery of RNA compounds to target tissues. There is quick degradation of RNA molecules and they also find it hard to cross cell membranes efficiently on their own. This, in turn, hampers their pharmacological effectiveness. While delivery technologies like liposomes and nanoparticles are used for the protection of RNA, developing a safe and reliable system that can bear the body’s biological environment is sophisticated.

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)





Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market: Segmentation Overview

The Antisense RNA Segment Accounts for the Largest Market Share

By technology, the antisense RNA segment accounted for the largest antisense and RNAi therapeutics market share. Over the years, there has been an increase in the number of tests being performed on these compounds to regulate different situations. The usage of the technology allows for the regulation of gene and protein expression. In addition, it’s anticipated that the widespread utilization of the technology in different fields like cardiovascular, neurological, and respiratory will further boost the segment’s growth. Besides, several studies are being done to assess antisense therapies for various medical conditions.

The Intrathecal Injections Segment Witnessed the Highest Revenue Share

The intrathecal injection is a drug administration method. It involves the usage of a needle that’s inserted into the spine to pass the drug into the cerebrospinal fluid. The drug delivery method finds applications in pain management, spinal anesthetics, and chemotherapy. Also, it’s used to administer medications to fight specific infections, especially after neurosurgery procedures. Every molecule that has undergone genetic modification needs to consider this medication route as one of its most vital components. As such, the segment is likely to retain its strong position in the market throughout the forecast period.

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 18.43 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 4.95 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 17.8% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Alynylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arbutus Biopharma, Benitec Biopharma, Inc., GSK plc, Ionois Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Wallbox Segments Covered By Technology, By Route of Administration, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market Regional Insights

North America : The Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in North America region is projected to witness the highest revenue share. The presence of leading pharma companies and excellent research institutions in countries like the US are credited with the market’s substantial growth in the region. Numerous businesses are making significant investments in research and development initiatives to develop top-notch RNAi-based treatments. Besides, approval for new products is anticipated to boost the demand for RNAi therapeutics in the region.

: The Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in North America region is projected to witness the highest revenue share. The presence of leading pharma companies and excellent research institutions in countries like the US are credited with the market’s substantial growth in the region. Numerous businesses are making significant investments in research and development initiatives to develop top-notch RNAi-based treatments. Besides, approval for new products is anticipated to boost the demand for RNAi therapeutics in the region. Europe: Europe is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR rate over the forecast period. The presence of numerous businesses that specialize in RNAi and antisense treatments will propel the expansion of the market in the region. Furthermore, the introduction of new initiatives by industry players to increase their product offerings and business opportunities is projected to propel the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market expansion.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the current antisense and RNAi therapeutics market size and forecast value?

The market for antisense and RNAi therapeutics was valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.43 billion by 2032.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow?

Ans: The industry is projected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period.

What are the key segments of the industry?

Ans: The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market segmentation is primarily based on technology, route of administration, application and region.

Which region is leading the growth of the market?

Ans: The North America region dominated the market for antisense and RNA therapeutics.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market report based on technology, route of administration, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Antisense RNA

RNA Interference

Others

By Route of Administration Outlook

Intrathecal Injections

Subcutaneous Injections

Intravenous Injections

Other Delivery Methods

By Application Outlook

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Genetic Disease

Cancer

Cardiometabolic & Renal Disorders

Infectious Disease

Skin Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Ocular Disorders

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

