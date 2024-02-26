SATO Corporation

More and more SATO properties now use clean solar electricity. Solar energy is used to generate some of the electricity used by the properties, and residents can charge their electric cars on the building grounds.



SATO is investing in clean energy and installing solar power systems in more and more SATO properties. Last year, a new solar power system was installed in 24 properties, and the number of solar systems has increased over the past few years from four in 2021 to today’s 31. In 2024, three new solar power systems will be completed in newbuild properties.

“Our newbuild properties are always equipped with solar power systems. In addition, our plan for the coming years is also to install these systems in existing properties, too,” says Technical Manager Esa Hirn at SATO.

SATO aims to be carbon neutral in terms of energy used by properties in 2030 and is determined to increase the use of renewable energy. Solar power systems not only support this aim but also improve the energy class rating of SATO home buildings.

Solar power system output highest during summer months

At the moment, the solar power systems of SATO home buildings cover on average 12% of their property electricity consumption. The more specific amount varies from one property to another. Property electricity includes uses such as lighting and ventilation of common areas as well as electric car charging points.

Efforts are made to size the solar power systems so that the electricity could be consumed directly at the property. On hot summer days, however, the systems at times produce more electricity than is needed, even though some electricity is also used for cooling.

“In summer months, solar systems at times also generate excess output, which is when we sell electricity to the grid at spot prices,” says Hirn.

SATO is exploring potentially storing solar electricity in batteries, for example, in the future, but battery storage is not yet economically viable with current technology.

Clean energy for cars too

In addition to solar power systems, SATO is also investing in clean energy by adding more electric car charging points to the parking spaces of SATO home buildings. The charging points also use solar power at properties that feature solar systems. SATO wants to support emission-free car use by providing charging points.

“At the moment, we’re installing charging points at all newbuild properties and in conjunction with major improvements at other properties. In addition, we install individual charging points at residents’ request whenever possible”, says Hirn.

At year-end 2023, SATO had more than 1,200 electric car charging points, while the total number of parking spaces at SATO properties was around 15,000.

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns more than 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. www.sato.fi/en.