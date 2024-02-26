SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 26 February 2024 at 10:15

Sampo will host a Capital Markets Day in London on 6 March 2024

Sampo will host a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors in London on 6 March 2024 at 13:00 UK time (15:00 EET). The event will feature presentations on Sampo Group’s strategy and financial targets from Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson and Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, as well as operational presentations from Morten Thorsrud (If P&C), Ingrid Janbu Holthe (Private) and Toby van der Meer (UK).

The presentations are followed by Q&A sessions. Questions can also be sent online during the webcast, that will start on 6 March at 13:00 UK time (15:00 EET) on www.sampo.com. The event will end at around 16:30 UK time (18:30 EET).



